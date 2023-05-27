These Are the 50+ Best Memorial Day Deals on Strollers, Car Seats, Cribs, and More

Like it or not, baby gear is pricey — especially in that first year. Even if you were lucky enough to get most of what you needed at your baby shower, there are probably a few outliers that are still on your registry. Or, maybe your little peanut’s already here, and you’re just now learning about must-have baby gear you didn’t know existed. (We’ve all been there.)

Luckily, even some of the most sought-after baby gear items go on sale throughout the year, and when the big holidays roll around the savings get even bigger. Seize the opportunity to save some serious cash this weekend by hopping on Memorial Day sales on everything from car seats to baby bouncers. We’ve already done half the work for you by rounding up some of the best limited-time-only deals out there — all you need to do is add to cart!

Strollers

Target

A stroller is one of the most important purchases you’ll make as a first-time parent, which means you’ll want to put some time and research in before buying one. That said, strollers can also run you upwards of $1,000, depending on what you need and just how fancy you want to go. From lightweight umbrella strollers for under $100 to fully-loaded travel systems that are 25% off, scope out some of the winning stroller deals we found that won’t stick around forever.

Car Seats

Nordstrom



Just like strollers, choosing a quality car seat is everything. (After all, you literally can’t leave the hospital without one.) But because they’re such an important safety tool for protecting your little one, there’s a lot to know before you decide on one. If your baby is still on the way, you’re going to need a superior infant car seat for that first year of life, and saving a few bucks (or more) will really come in handy. Or, if your little one is not-so-little anymore, you may be on the hunt for a long-lasting booster seat that can convert with your child as they grow. Either way, scoring a deal this weekend will take some of the sting off that steep price tag.

Feeding Essentials

Amazon

Whether you breastfeed, bottle-feed, formula feed or supplement, there are plenty of accouterments you’ll need to have in your arsenal. This weekend, there appears to be some pretty nice discounts on wearable breast pumps like the Elvie and Momcozy, as well as baby bottles that mimic breastfeeding and reduce bottle rejection. (Don’t sleep on the Medela maternity/nursing bra deal, either!)

Sleep & Nursery Essentials

Amazon



Ah, sleep — remember what that was like? While you might not be getting much shut-eye these days, your baby probably is. (Or at least, you’re doing everything in your power to make that happen.) Complete the nursery with discounted cribs, gliders, and more that’ll help create a quality sleep environment for your little one. We even found deals on highly-coveted bedside bassinets, like the HALO Swivel Sleeper — which is 10% off for a limited time!

Slings & Carriers

Solly Baby

Toting your baby around all day can be a real pain in the butt (or should we say back, neck and shoulders?). But it doesn’t have to be. The right baby sling or carrier can keep your little one close without putting extra strain on your joints and muscles and will give you both that much-needed bonding time you crave. We’re seeing deep discounts on traditional ring slings that will allow you to go hands-free at home, as well as structured carriers that are made for long walks, hiking, and other on-the-go activities.

Swings, Bouncers & Activity Centers

Maisonette



They may be there for your little one’s entertainment, but baby swings and bouncers can also be absolute lifesavers. Short on time to make dinner? Plop your little guy in his baby swing and you’ll be amazed by all the multi-tasking you can get done. Need to take a shower? Park that baby lounger right in front of the tub and you might actually be able to fully rinse your hair out this time. We found top-rated baby swings, Bluetooth-enabled bouncers, and more at incredible prices — for this weekend only!

