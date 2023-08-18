Parents Love These 'Educational and Fun' Melissa & Doug Toys—and Some Are Nearly 50% Off on Amazon

As a mom of five kids, Melissa & Doug has been a beloved brand of mine for years. (The ice cream counter set has been a favorite toy in our house for five years and counting.) I love Melissa & Doug toys because they’re high-quality, encourage imaginative pretend play, and will last for years. Plus, the toys they offer are just so darn fun

Because I’m such a huge fan of the brand, I was thrilled to see that Melissa & Doug is offering discounts on some of its most popular toys—for all different age groups—on the brand’s Amazon storefront right now. I sorted through toys for all different age groups and found some of the best deals to pick up and try for your own family, from puzzles to push toys to play sets.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Shape Sorting Grocery Cart Push Toy 

Amazon Melissa & Doug Wooden Shape Sorting Grocery Cart Push Toy and Puzzles

Amazon

Not only is this grocery cart push toy ideal for toddlers learning how to walk, but it's "educational and fun all at the same time," one parent to 13-month-old twins raved. It helps teach important skills, like shape sorting, color matching, and problem-solving, and like any parent needs while completing a grocery haul with kids in tow, it even comes with its own wooden coffee cup and lid. Bliss. (Recommended ages: 12 months to 2 years old.)

To buy: Wooden Grocery Cart Push Toy $60 (was $75); amazon.com 

Melissa & Doug Fill & Spill Soft Taco

Amazon Melissa & Doug Multi-Sensory Soft Taco Fill & Spill Infant Toys For Babies

Amazon

Taco Tuesday has never been so fun! Your toddler will have a blast filling their plush taco with their favorite sensory-friendly fillings like crinkly ground beef, silky cheese, and textured lime. Even better? Some of the pieces stay firmly attached to the taco, so when the “spill” part of the fun inevitably comes, there will be no cleaning up required. Unlike dinnertime with your toddler—sorry, you’re on your own there. (Recommended ages: 6-12 months old.)

To buy: Melissa & Doug Fill & Spill Soft Taco $17 (was $25); amazon.com 

Melissa & Doug Harvest Market Grocery Store

Amazon Melissa & Doug Harvest Market Grocery Store and Companion Collection Accessories

Amazon

It’s almost time to look ahead to holiday gifts (I know, I’m sorry, but it’s going to happen), and happily, the grocery store set by Melissa & Doug is a whopping $116 off right now, making it even more affordable than the smaller market option. Kids can play clerk or customer and enjoy a working conveyor belt, beeping scanner, swiping credit card, and of course, shopping with items like gum, granola bars, and more. Don’t forget to add more pretend food to your order for only $15, along with the quintessential grocery cart at 30% off. (Recommended age: 3 years old and up.) 

To buy: Melissa & Doug Harvest Market Grocery Store $204 (was $320); amazon.com 

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Amazon Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Amazon

OK, you probably knew this one was coming since I already proclaimed my love for this ice cream set, but at 30% off, it’s worth mentioning again. This is a great deal for the set, which includes eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup and spoon, and an ice cream scooper that really “scoops.” I promise you, kids of all ages will have a blast selling ice cream to you. My only recommendation? Be sure to go for the double or triple scoop option. (Recommended age: 3 years old and up.)

To buy: Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter $45 (was $65); amazon.com

Melissa & Doug Cutting Fruit Set

Amazon Melissa & Doug Cutting Fruit Set

Amazon

Another great find at 30% off, this wooden fruit-cutting set comes in at just around $20. I bought my toddler a similar version of this set for Christmas and my husband still marvels at how I knew cutting fake fruit and vegetables would keep a toddler so fully occupied. There’s just something so satisfying about watching those fruits split apart. And as a bonus? Your little one will build hand-eye coordination to become the expert banana slicer my daughter has become today. Win-win. (Recommended ages: 3-5 years old.) 

To buy: Melissa & Doug Cutting Fruit Set $20 (was $28); amazon.com 

Melissa & Doug 100-Block Wooden Building Set 

Amazon Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set

Amazon

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: nothing beats plain wooden blocks for creative play. All five of my children have enjoyed a wooden block set that I bought for a quarter at a garage sale back in my early parenting days, and it’s still in perfect shape. And for $20, this 100-piece set from Melissa & Doug will do the same for your kids—without the risk of germs I took. It even comes in a sturdy box with a carrying handle, so you’ll get built-in storage too. (Recommended ages: 2-8 years old.) 

To buy: Melissa & Doug 100-Block Wooden Building Set $20 (was $28); amazon.com  

Melissa & Doug Farm Animals Sound Puzzle 

Amazon Melissa & Doug Farm Animals Sound Puzzle

Amazon

A bestselling puzzle for a reason, this farm animals puzzle comes with eight pieces that emit a coordinating sound when the puzzle piece is matched. The puzzle features favorite farm animals like a cow, pig, rooster, and horse, and navigating the animals into their proper spot can be a great occupational therapy exercise, one owner, a parent of a 2-year-old, noted. While the puzzle does make sounds, be warned you’ll need two AAA batteries to operate it, and they’re not included. (Recommended ages: 2 years old and up.)

To buy: Melissa & Doug Farm Animals Puzzle $12 (was $17); amazon.com

Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Campfire S'Mores Play Set 

Amazon Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Campfire S'Mores Play Set

Amazon

Camping season may be drawing to a close, but your kids can continue the camping fun all winter long with this campfire and s’mores play set. It features “crackling” flames, wooden logs and a saw, a reversible fire pit mat, and two toasting sticks pre-loaded with what appear to be perfectly-toasted marshmallows. And the whole set is nearly 50% off, which may be even more appealing than a freshly roasted s’more! Maybe... (Recommended ages: 3-6 years old.) 

To buy: Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Campfire S'Mores Play Set $18 (was $35); amazon.com  

