From the moment many people find out they are pregnant, they go through physical, emotional, and mental changes—none of which should include the negative emotions and trauma that come with being mistreated while receiving maternity care.

According to a new survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 20% of those surveyed report experiences of mistreatment during pregnancy and delivery care. It showed that mistreatment was higher among Black, Hispanic, and multiracial women.

The survey looked at how birthing people felt mistreated, but not why they were mistreated. With how anxious pregnancy can be, no one should feel as though their medical team is unsupportive, especially with the climbing maternal mortality rate.

What Types of Mistreatment Did Pregnant People Experience?

One type of mistreatment pregnant people reported was discrimination (29%). The most common reasons for the discrimination were age, weight, and income. It varied by race/ethnicity.

“The most commonly reported experiences of mistreatment were: being ignored by health care providers, having requests for help refused, or not responded to; being shouted at or scolded by health care providers; having their physical privacy violated; and being threatened with withholding of treatment or being forced to accept treatment they did not want,” says Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP, the director of the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health.

Almost half of those surveyed (45%) said they held back from asking questions or discussing concerns with their provider during maternity care. The reasons for this included being told by friends or family that what they were feeling was normal, not wanting to make a big deal about it, thinking their healthcare provider would think they were being difficult, thinking their healthcare provider seemed rushed, and not feeling confident that they knew what they were talking about.

Why Are There Racial and Socioeconomic Disparities?

The survey reported mistreatment was the greatest among Black (30%), Hispanic (29%), and multiracial (27%) women. Compare those numbers with 19% of White women who reported mistreatment. When it came specifically to discrimination, those numbers were even higher: 40% of Black women, 39% of multiracial women, and 37% of Hispanic women reported discrimination.

But the mistreatment didn't stop at race and ethnicity. Those who didn't have insurance (28%) reported being mistreated, as well as those with public insurance (26%). Compare that with only 16% of those with private insurance.

Racism and bias in healthcare settings are well-documented. “There is overt and implicit bias present in our healthcare system where some providers may not even realize they are treating certain patients differently,” explains Nicole Sparks, MD, an Atlanta-based OB-GYN. “This dates back to the era of medical experimentation on Black women and the beliefs associated with that.”

For example, there was a belief that Black women don’t experience as much pain as White women and thus were operated on without anesthesia. “Racism is literally embedded into our healthcare system. There is a history of racial trauma and discrimination and depending on where you live you may have decreased access to quality healthcare services,” Dr. Sparks says.

“We know that experiences of racial discrimination have been associated with pregnancy complications and that people from some racial and ethnic minority groups have the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths," adds Dr. Barfield. "We must do more to improve the delivery of respectful maternity care equally for all mothers, which is one strategy to reduce disparities in maternal mortality.”

What Should Pregnant People Do If They Feel Mistreated?

Every parent-to-be deserves the right to quality care and a healthcare provider who will listen and take their concerns seriously. It is not only important to advocate for yourself but to have an advocate with you during your prenatal visits and on labor and delivery if possible.

"This can be a doula, a friend, a spouse—anyone who can speak up for you and with you when you feel like your voice isn’t being heard,” says Dr. Sparks. “If something doesn’t seem right, take it seriously and say something. If it feels like your current provider is not listening then kindly request a new one.”

Dr. Barfield encourages people who are pregnant or postpartum to talk to a healthcare provider when they have any concerns. “The Hear Her campaign has resources to help support pregnant and postpartum persons with asking questions and sharing their concerns,” she says.

This campaign from the CDC works to help prevent pregnancy-related deaths. They're doing this by raising awareness about complications and warning signs. They hope to empower pregnant people to use their voices and raise any concerns, urge support systems to take part in critical conversations, and also provide tools for pregnant and postpartum people.

How Can We Combat Mistreatment in Maternal Care?

Accountability, action, and change are necessary for these numbers to change. No person should feel mistreated when receiving care, especially during a time that should be exciting. Improving maternity care starts at the healthcare system level.



Dr. Barfield suggests that healthcare systems hire and retain a diverse workforce, and provide training for healthcare providers on recognizing unconscious bias and stigma. She also encourages the sharing of decision-making, improving cultural awareness among staff, supporting doulas and midwifery models of care, and improving interactions and communication with patients.

“When there is good communication about health concerns between moms and providers, it is more likely there will be accurate, timely diagnoses and treatment for potentially life-threatening pregnancy complications,” she says.

Healthcare facilities can engage with perinatal quality collaboratives, which are state or multi-state networks of teams working to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies. Many perinatal quality collaboratives are implementing quality improvement initiatives to address birth equity and improve respectful care.