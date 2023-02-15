The Latest MamaRoo Baby Swing Is Over $60 Off for Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day weekend is finally here and that means tons of major sales on baby gear. One of the best deals we've seen so far has to be this 4Moms MamaRoo Baby Swing (which is the newest model, not an older one that was recalled last year) that's currently marked down over $60 at Babylist. To sweeten the deal, the version that's on sale is a gorgeous sage green shade that's exclusive to the popular baby registry site.

Babylist

To buy: 4Moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing $202.49 (was $269.99); babylist.com

If it feels like everyone you know has had a MamaRoo at some point, that's because having a safe place to put your baby down while you do things like, ya know, go to the bathroom or make dinner, is pretty essential in those early baby months.

The MamaRoo baby swing has five motions, five speeds and even four sounds so you can customize the "ride" to your baby's likes and dislikes. Speaking from personal experience, each baby has a certain setting that they love—and others they can't tolerate—so having multiple options is key.

The cushy seat has an adjustable recline—which is great for babies with reflux—and a three- or five-point harness to ensure the baby is safe and secure. The latest version also has a new Find Your Roo feature in the 4moms app that helps parents figure out which motion and speed recipe is most like the motion and speed their baby feels in their arms so that the oft fraught moment of transition from arms to swing are hopefully easier. It can also integrate with Amazon Alexa smart home devices.

To buy: 4Moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing $202.49 (was $269.99); babylist.com

While we personally adore the sage color, the MamaRoo also comes in light grey and black. And, yes, the adorable toy mobile is included. And at over $60 off, it's one more thing to knock off that baby registry now.

The MamaRoo baby swing certainly isn't the only thing that's part of the Presidents' Day sale at Babylist—here are some more of our top picks:

Babylist