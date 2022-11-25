Family Life Fun Kids Love This 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set—and It's 30% Off Today There's a reason this STEM-inspired toy is a hit year after year. By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives. our editorial guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're still scouring the endless Black Friday sales to find that perfect gift for your child, niece, nephew, neighbor or basically any kid out there, look no further. Colorful Magna-Tiles are a crowd pleaser for almost every kid out there — and they just so happen to be on major sale on Amazon today. At 30% off, the 100-piece set is only $83.99 today—which is the best deal we've found so far! Amazon To buy: 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set $83.99 (was $119.99); amazon.com Chances are if you've talked to other parents, you've heard someone raving about the magnetic building set known as Magna-Tiles. Not only does it encourage open-ended imaginative play and promote STEM concepts, they're just plain fun. They don't require the hand-eye coordination of traditional Legos, so even a child as young as 3 could build a "house" and have a blast instead of feeling frustrated. And talk about getting the most bang for your buck —I can speak from personal experience that the Magna-Tiles I bought for my first child 10 years ago are still getting played with on a near daily basis by at least one of my three kids, who now range in age from 4 to 11. Not something a lot of of those tiny plastic toys that mysteriously seem to disappear into the donation bin every year can say. It's definitely become my go-to gifts for birthday parties and close friends' kids. RELATED: The 40 Best Black Friday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More This particular set comes with 100 pieces for hours of play. If you already have a solid base set, Magna-Tiles also has a bunch of super fun accessories and add-on sets as well, some of which are also on Black Friday sale: Amazon Magna-Tiles Builder Set $39.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com Magna-Tiles House Set $34.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com Magna-Tiles Cars Accessories Set $14.99; amazon.com 84-Piece Magna-Tiles and Storage Bin Bundle $94.99 (was $134.99); amazon.com Shop More Holiday Gifts: 20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Early Black Friday Sale The Beloved Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier Is Over $70 Off Right Now 7 Best Nintendo Switch Games That Kids Will Love Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit