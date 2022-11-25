Kids Love This 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set—and It's 30% Off Today

There's a reason this STEM-inspired toy is a hit year after year.

Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com.
Published on November 25, 2022

Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set
If you're still scouring the endless Black Friday sales to find that perfect gift for your child, niece, nephew, neighbor or basically any kid out there, look no further. Colorful Magna-Tiles are a crowd pleaser for almost every kid out there — and they just so happen to be on major sale on Amazon today. At 30% off, the 100-piece set is only $83.99 today—which is the best deal we've found so far!

To buy: 100-Piece Magna-Tiles Set $83.99 (was $119.99); amazon.com

Chances are if you've talked to other parents, you've heard someone raving about the magnetic building set known as Magna-Tiles. Not only does it encourage open-ended imaginative play and promote STEM concepts, they're just plain fun. They don't require the hand-eye coordination of traditional Legos, so even a child as young as 3 could build a "house" and have a blast instead of feeling frustrated.

And talk about getting the most bang for your buck —I can speak from personal experience that the Magna-Tiles I bought for my first child 10 years ago are still getting played with on a near daily basis by at least one of my three kids, who now range in age from 4 to 11. Not something a lot of of those tiny plastic toys that mysteriously seem to disappear into the donation bin every year can say. It's definitely become my go-to gifts for birthday parties and close friends' kids.

This particular set comes with 100 pieces for hours of play. If you already have a solid base set, Magna-Tiles also has a bunch of super fun accessories and add-on sets as well, some of which are also on Black Friday sale:

