Back in my day, Easter looked like this: My brothers and I came downstairs and found a couple of Easter eggs full of jelly beans (color-coordinated to prevent fights). Then, we went to church, ate ham, and called it a day. But these days, the Easter bunny comes bearing more than jelly beans and Peeps.

Raise your hand if you spent more on your children's Easter baskets than you did on Christmas.

Just me? OK. The point is that Easter baskets aren't what they used to be. Stores try their best with pre-packaged baskets full of plastic stuff that adds clutter to our homes, some of which are still recovering from Christmas.

As always, super-popular influencer KC Davis, creator of the mental health platform Struggle Care and author of How to Keep House While Drowning, has our backs.

Davis, who posts under the username @domesticblisters on TikTok, has a viral video on low or no-clutter Easter baskets, and it's really everything.

"I'm a mom, and I have made it my mission to have low-clutter Easter baskets…because I am someone who loves to go overboard with Easter baskets," Davis admits.

Thanks for the honesty. The winter holiday season is full of hot takes on the exact way everyone needs to handle Santa, why the Elf of a Shelf trend must end NOW, and the appropriate numbers of gifts to get your kids. It gets rather judgy rather fast. (If I have to live in a capitalist society that preys on my anxiety, I'm damn well going to enjoy my son's face when he sees a living room full of toys on Christmas morning). Anyway, I'm sure there are plenty of takes on how Easter baskets need to get smaller, and I appreciate Davis for not going there.

But she does have one gripe: The aforementioned pre-packaged baskets with plastic toys that her kids simply don't play with. (If I may, I can't be bothered to buy myself new leggings, but I actually love holiday and birthday shopping for my kids.) So, Davis comes bearing tips for, as she puts it, people who "want to have a magical morning with a big Easter basket but also not have a bunch of extra crap."

Davis starts by showing off the bunny basket she got her kids at Target. My boys have similar ones from Pottery Barn Kids—did we just become best friends?

Davis has different "buckets," or categories, of things she stuffs in her kids' baskets. The first are things they already need like color drops to make bath time more fun, new toothbrushes with a favorite character, crayons, fun Band-Aids, and water bottles. Other ideas include sandals and socks.

The next category is sweet treats like a chocolate bunny. Baking a cake is also an Easter tradition in the Davis house, so the bunny brings the ingredients like cake mix and icing. "They'll be so excited because they'll see it, and they'll be like, 'Oh my god, it means we're making a cake today," Davis says.

Then, things intended for short-term use, like chalk stampers and bubble wands. "This will be so fun for four days, and then it'll be out of my house forever," Davis says as she tosses the bubble wand over her shoulder.

She finishes the basket with a stuffed bunny (because it's Easter). There is an egg hunt involved, too. Davis fills plastic eggs with chocolate. Not into candy? One year, Davis bought her kids sticker books, removed the stickers, and put those in the eggs.

Speaking of crafts, Davis also posted a follow-up video for parents of art-loving kids with Earth Day-approved crafts (is that a holiday now, too?). Basically, all you need is a book about eco-friendly crafts, toilet paper rolls, yogurt lids, and a few more things you probably have lying around your house.

People are loving the original low-clutter video, though. It's been liked more than 36K times, and more than 1.5K people have commented with other tips.

"No Easter grass in the basket. Ever," says the top commenter.

"One year, we put ingredients for trail mix in the plastic eggs. Kid 'cracked' his eggs into a big mixing bowl and mixed it up," writes another with a genius idea.

Tattoos and scavenger Easter egg hunts with clues were other ideas.

Someone did—kindly—address the elephant in the room. "I don't have kids, but only in the last couple [of] years [have] I realized that some people put toys in Easter baskets. All I ever got was candy and chocolate," the person writes.

Several people responded with reasons, including "People are trying not to give their toddlers tons of candy" and the truth bomb, "Our parenthood is a lot different from our childhood."

If you're overwhelmed by current holiday trends, I feel you. These days, everything seems to require magic—not just Christmas. For instance, I found out about leprechaun traps during a 5 a.m. Facebook scroll on March 17. But, like the thrifty mom I am, I had some leftover blue and yellow food coloring from dying Easter eggs last year. I mixed some in my 3-year-old's milk, told him the leprechaun did it, and—bam—St. Patrick's Day magic.

But my son loved it, just like he loved Christmas morning, and I love seeing that little twinkle in his eye. These moments are fleeting, and our family intends to enjoy them in our own way. I'm looking forward to what he thinks about his Easter basket (and the eggs full of matchbox cars we're hiding).

And no, you are not a bad parent if you don't partake (some don't for religious reasons. Others don't see the point, and traditionalists prefer the jelly beans and chocolate—no shame in any of those games). But if you like stuffing Easter baskets to the brim as I do, you now have inspiration—and hopefully a little less clutter and a whole lot of magic.

