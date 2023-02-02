News & Trends Little Sleepies' New Valentine's Collection Is So Sweet—and Selling Out Fast There's matching Valentine's PJs for the whole family, and more. By Lauren Levy Published on February 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Pamela Jew Don’t wait to start spreading the love—check out Little Sleepies Valentine’s Day Shop and get your family into the spirit. If you and your little ones are all about the pink sweetness overload or you roll with an edgier crew, the popular brand has Valentine’s Day options for everyone with multiple prints and a range of size-inclusive options from your littlest loves to adults. ICYMI, Little Sleepies isn’t just beloved for its prints and their new collections don’t pretty much sell out as soon as they drop just for the adorable patterns (hey, have you seen the Harry Potter or Disney Pets lines?!). This quick-selling reputation is partly due to the super soft Lunaluze fabric that the snuggly pajamas and twirl dresses are made from. And let me tell you, this material is a buttery smooth blend of bamboo viscose that is soft and breathable. Gray Sweet Valentine Little Sleepies This gender-neutral print features all of the best Valentine’s Day classics like heart-shaped lollipops, chocolates, and conversation sweethearts on a gray background with a red trim. But the sweetest treat of all is seeing your little one decked out in his or her adorable zippy in preemie-3T, whether they are going solo or the family matching route with an older sibling or cousin. More pieces in Gray Sweet Valentine to shop for the entire family: Little Sleepies Zippy (Preemie-3T), $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Two-Piece Pajama Set (12-18M-16) $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Women's Pajama Pants (XS-3XL) $32; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Women's Pajama Top (XS-3XL) $30; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Men’s Pajama Pants (XS-3XL) $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Bandana Bib $12; littlesleepies.com It also comes in an equally swoon-worthy Pink Sweet Valentine version, that’s available in all of the fam favorite styles including the classic zippy in preemie-3T ($34), Two-Piece Pajama Set in 12-18m-16 ($34), and Women's Pajama Pants in XS-3XL ($32). Ombré Hearts Little Sleepies If vivid colors are your family’s love language then the Ombré Hearts print will nail it. Of course your mini Valentine will make hearts soar in the bright zippy pajamas ($34) with vibrant hearts on a light pink background that can be worn all year round. More pieces in Ombré Hearts to shop for the entire family: Little Sleepies Zippy (Preemie-3T), $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Two-Piece Pajama Set (12-18M-16) $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Women's Pajama Pants (XS-3XL) $32; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Women's Pajama Top (XS-3XL) $30; littlesleepies.com Ombré Hearts Long Sleeve Twirl Dress with Bodysuit (0-3M-18-24M) $38; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Infant Knotted Gown $32; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Bandana Bib $12; littlesleepies.com Monochrome Hearts Little Sleepies Then there’s the Monochrome Hearts option which brings a refreshingly cool and modern twist to the classic Valentine’s Day cuteness. Although be warned, any little one decked out in this black and white zippy (only available size left is preemie) $34 is still sweetness overload… More pieces in Monochrome Hearts to shop for the entire family: Little Sleepies Monochrome Hearts Women's Pajama Top (XS-3XL) $30; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Monochrome Hearts Men’s Pajama Pants (XS-3XL) $34; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Monochrome Hearts Infant Knotted Gown $32; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Monochrome Hearts Swaddle & Hat Set Knotted Gown $32; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Other Valentine’s Day-inspired options for the family that you’ll be obsessed with: Little Sleepies Be Mine Long Sleeve Graphic Bodysuit(NB-18-24M), $22; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Happy Heart Crewneck Sweatshirt(6-12M;10), $23; littlesleepies.com Little Sleepies Be Mine Graphic Tee (6-12M;10), $23; littlesleepies.com Shop More Deals for Parents Amazon is Having an Epic Baby Sale Right Now—Here Are Our Top Picks This Wildly Popular Dyson Dupe Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Less Than $150 Right Now 20 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Kids Under $15 These 10 Super Cute Squishmallows Make the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Kids Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit