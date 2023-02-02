Little Sleepies' New Valentine's Collection Is So Sweet—and Selling Out Fast

Don’t wait to start spreading the love—check out Little Sleepies Valentine’s Day Shop and get your family into the spirit. If you and your little ones are all about the pink sweetness overload or you roll with an edgier crew, the popular brand has Valentine’s Day options for everyone with multiple prints and a range of size-inclusive options from your littlest loves to adults.

ICYMI, Little Sleepies isn’t just beloved for its prints and their new collections don’t pretty much sell out as soon as they drop just for the adorable patterns (hey, have you seen the Harry Potter or Disney Pets lines?!). This quick-selling reputation is partly due to the super soft Lunaluze fabric that the snuggly pajamas and twirl dresses are made from. And let me tell you, this material is a buttery smooth blend of bamboo viscose that is soft and breathable.

Gray Sweet Valentine

Little Sleepies

This gender-neutral print features all of the best Valentine’s Day classics like heart-shaped lollipops, chocolates, and conversation sweethearts on a gray background with a red trim. But the sweetest treat of all is seeing your little one decked out in his or her adorable zippy in preemie-3T, whether they are going solo or the family matching route with an older sibling or cousin.

More pieces in Gray Sweet Valentine to shop for the entire family:

It also comes in an equally swoon-worthy Pink Sweet Valentine version, that’s available in all of the fam favorite styles including the classic zippy in preemie-3T ($34), Two-Piece Pajama Set in 12-18m-16 ($34), and Women's Pajama Pants in XS-3XL ($32).

Ombré Hearts

Little Sleepies

If vivid colors are your family’s love language then the Ombré Hearts print will nail it. Of course your mini Valentine will make hearts soar in the bright zippy pajamas ($34) with vibrant hearts on a light pink background that can be worn all year round.

More pieces in Ombré Hearts to shop for the entire family:

Monochrome Hearts

Little Sleepies

Then there’s the Monochrome Hearts option which brings a refreshingly cool and modern twist to the classic Valentine’s Day cuteness. Although be warned, any little one decked out in this black and white zippy (only available size left is preemie) $34 is still sweetness overload…

More pieces in Monochrome Hearts to shop for the entire family:

Little Sleepies

Other Valentine’s Day-inspired options for the family that you’ll be obsessed with: