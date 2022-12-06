Little Sleepies Just Launched a Harry Potter Collection—and It’s Pure Magic

There's pajamas, sleep sacks, dresses, sweaters and more for every wizard and muggle in the family.

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 6, 2022

Little Sleepies x Harry Potter Tout
Photo:

Little Sleepies

Calling all wizards! Whether you’re a Hufflepuff, a Ravenclaw, or have a tiny Gryffindor on the way, Little Sleepies’ new Harry Potter collection proves it’s never too early to get them started. The enchanting new line, which drops today, is inspired by all things wizarding world and includes 26 pieces with prices that range from $7 to $128. Things are selling out quickly, so don't wait too long before snagging your favorites just in time for holiday gifting!

Harry Potter Sleepyhead

Little Sleepies

To buy: Little Sleepies Zippy (Preemie-3T), $38; littlesleepies.com

“Designing this Harry Potter™ collaboration was a dream come true for our team of Harry Potter fans!” explains the behind-the-scenes blog. And that magic is clear to see in the cozy matching family pajamas with thoughtful details like Hogwarts, Hedwig, the sorting hat, the Hogwarts Express, the golden snitch, and icons from all four houses. But it’s not just the spot-on details that make these fam-jams a must-have for getting your littles in the Harry Potter loving spirit—it’s also the material they’re made from—the buttery smooth blend of bamboo viscose. The other best part about this print is that you have options. It comes in size-inclusive women’s pajama pants and pajama tops as well as size-inclusive men’s pajama pants and pajama tops, the zippy in preemie-3T, and much more beyond the fam jams (think everything from Hedwig lovey and pet bandana to big kid twirl dress and sheet set). 

Harry Potter Play Twirl Dress

Little Sleepies

To buy: Long Sleeve Twirl Dress (2T-10), $40; littlesleepies.com

But the best part of this spellbinding collection might just be for the tiniest members of the family thanks to the Costume Sleepy Bag that comes in Lightweight, Seasonless, and Winter Weight. With babies snoozing bundled up in their school robes, Little Sleepies nailed it and gave us some real magic this holiday season—and it’s enough to warm even Severus Snape’s heart.

Harry Potter Sleepy Bag

Little Sleepies

To buy: Little Sleepies Costume Sleepy Bag, $64+; littlesleepies.com

Other Harry Potter-inspired options for the family that you’ll be obsessed with:  

Harry Potter Play Crewneck

Little Sleepies




