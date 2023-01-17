Little Sleepies Just Dropped a Disney Pets Collection—and We’re Obsessed

With adorable furry characters from favorite Disney movies, there’s a reason why it’s already selling out so fast.

By Lauren Levy
Published on January 17, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Little Sleepies Tout
Photo:

Little Sleepies

When Disney and Little Sleepies collide you know it’s going to be good but when it’s Disney Pets? Prepare for cuteness overload. In Little Sleepies’ latest collection, the beloved brand dropped a cheerful new print showing off furry characters from favorite Disney movies including 101 Dalmatians, The Aristocats, Bolt, Alice & Wonderland, Pinnochio, Lady and the Tramp, and Pluto.

It’s hard to tell who’s more adorable, the happy doggies, mischievous kitties, or the sweet little babes who are rocking the Little Sleepies Disney Pets Zippy in preemie-3T. The wooftastic new line, which drops today, is inspired by all things pets and is made from a buttery smooth blend of bamboo viscose.

Disney Pets Zippy Pajamas

Little Sleepies

To buy: Little Sleepies Zippy (Preemie-3T), $38; littlesleepies.com


The collection includes nine pieces from swaddles, lovey, and headbands to pet bandanas and crib sheets. But things are already selling out fast, so don't wait too long before snagging one or two (due to popular demand, Little Sleepies even put a two swaddle per-order cap for the first 24 hours of the release per household in an attempt “to prevent oversells and to make it fair for all members of our community,” according to the brand, but it still sold out shortly after the collection launched).

Other Disney Pet-inspired options for the family that you’ll be obsessed with:  

Disney Pets Fitted Crib Sheet

Little Sleepies


To buy: Little Sleepies Disney Pets Fitted Crib Sheet, $45; littlesleepies.com

Disney Pets Triple Layer Cloud Blanket

Little Sleepies

To buy: Little Sleepies Disney Pets Triple Layer Cloud Blanket, $74; littlesleepies.com

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Little Sleepies x Harry Potter Tout
Little Sleepies Just Launched a Harry Potter Collection—and It’s Pure Magic
Movies For Siblings Two Kids Watching TV With Popcorn
The 50 Best Movies for Kids
An image of a girl jumping inside a huge cardboard box.
Best Toys of 2022 for Preschoolers
encanto disney+ family
'Encanto' on Disney+ Reminds Us Just How Powerful Latinx Families Are
Multiracial group of students sitting at desk in classroom
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Young man with his mother in law setting table for family dinner outdoors in garden.
Reddit Thread Uncovers the Awkward Reality of Not Knowing What To Call Your Mother-in-Law
Rear View Cropped Shot Of Unrecognisable Woman Taking Pregnancy Test At Home
Pregnant Redditor Wants To Know How to Share Her News With a Friend Who Is Struggling With Infertility
Person with paper bag over head with question marks
What To Know About Prosopagnosia, the Condition That Causes Face Blindness
The U.S. Supreme Court Issues Opinions
Abortion Rights Are a Parenting Issue
Retiring teacher hugs graduates
Watch Graduating Seniors Surprise Their Former Kindergarten Teacher—Grab the Tissues
Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 21 Dead
Help Uvalde Families Heal By Donating to These Organizations
bumped kids head against wall
Parents Trick Babies Into Thinking They Just Bumped Their Head in Disturbing New Viral Video Trend
Pixar short
Loop: The New Pixar Short Featuring a Teen Girl With Autism That's Getting All The Love
Husband kisses wife's pregnant belly
Husband Shares Recipes That Helped His Wife's Polycystic Ovary Syndrome While She Was Trying To Conceive
Close up of baby for Gerber Photo Search
Calling All Babies for the 2022 Gerber Baby Photo Search
Dark skinned man hugging and smiling at young daughter
Parents Share the Nicest Thing Their Kids Have Said to Them—We're Not Crying, You Are