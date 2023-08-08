My Kid Came Home With Lice, and These Are the 7 Products That Helped Us Get Rid of It

After 15 years of parenting and five children, it finally happened: one of my children got lice. 

My husband and I discovered actual lice crawling in our daughter’s hair one morning when I was preparing to take her to the doctor’s for a different reason. I’m not exaggerating when I say that lice has been one of my top parenting fears of all time and somehow, we have escaped unscathed through many classroom lice letters. So the fact that not only did my child have lice, but I had missed it to the point that there were already full adult bugs already was one of the most horrifying moments of my life. 

Of course, I immediately wanted to burn my house and everything in it down, but instead, I took advice from experts on lice removal and got to work making our household lice-free again with some key purchases. Here’s what I bought to make it through two of the longest weeks ever and successfully stop lice in its tracks without a full family infestation. 

Lint Rollers

Amazon SPRIBLOSS Extra Sticky Lint Rollers

Amazon

After my initial panic, our pediatrician recommended we try a lice removal boutique as a “one-and-done” treatment. So I called a salon near us to schedule an emergency lice removal—and while we were there, the technician also checked all the other family members and gave us some tips. (Side note: highly recommend a lice removal salon if you can swing it!)

Instead of burning the house down, as was my original plan, she recommended regularly lint-rolling everything including clothes, furniture, and other surfaces your child may come in contact with. According to her, lint rollers are more effective than vacuuming at picking up lice and eggs. I picked up a few packs of extra lint rollers with sticky tape and every night and morning made it a habit to lint roll all of her common areas, like the couch, bed, and chair. 

To buy: Extra Sticky Lint Rollers, $17 (was $22); amazon.com 

Shower Caps

Amazon Disposable Shower Caps 100 Pcs

Amazon

We treated everyone at home with an initial oil treatment from the lice boutique, then did a follow-up treatment seven days later–that meant a lot of disposable shower caps. I also took the extra precaution of having the daughter who had lice wear one around the house in the first few days following her treatment, just in case. 

It helped all of us feel more comfortable that no lice could be passed onto anyone else while she watched TV and read on the couch with the rest of the family. 

To buy: 100 Disposable Shower Caps, $7 (was $13); amazon.com 

Garbage Bags

Amazon Hefty Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Amazon

There are two ways to deal with lice in the home, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for lice: 1. Wash and dry everything with at least 130-degree Fahrenheit temps and 2. Seal anything that can’t be washed in a plastic bag for two weeks. 

As someone who has gone through this, let me assure you, you will be doing laundry for days. I found it helpful to buy a giant box of Hefty Garbage Bags, bag everything that had to be washed and dried, and slowly work my way through it. That way, I knew exactly what had to be done and didn’t have to worry about kids accidentally using it either.

Bagging my laundry also allowed me to outsource some of it to a very brave grandmother, who offered to help—and as the adage goes, I gratefully accepted help when it was offered in this case.

To buy: Hefty Strong Tall Unscented Kitchen Trash Bags, 90 Count, $16; amazon.com

Color-Coded Lice Combs

Amazon Lice Comb - (Pack of 3

Amazon

You can actually get rid of lice fully by manual combing alone, although the process is time-consuming and tedious. However, because I wanted to be sure our treatments worked and because I didn’t want any of my other kids (or me!) to get infected either, my husband and I decided to be meticulous about combing everyone’s hair daily to look for nits. 

Since I have five kids, I picked up color-coded lice combs so I didn’t risk any cross-contamination. My husband actually commented that these combs were far more effective than the ones that come in the over-the-counter lice treatment kits you can buy at the store, so they may be worth buying, no matter what. Just don’t forget to soak them in hot water when you’re done using, just in case. 

To buy: Pack of 3 Lice Combs, $16; amazon.com

Dawn Dish Soap

Amazon Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap

Amazon

All of the lice treatments on the market can make your hair super greasy, so the technician explained the best way to get it out is with Dawn Dish Soap—and she was right! It worked like a charm. I used the soap like regular shampoo in my kids, then made sure to condition extra well after too. 

To buy: Liquid Dawn Dish Soap, $6; amazon.com 

Hair Ties

Amazon HOYOLS Elastic Hair Ties

Amazon

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does not have any formal recommendations for hairstyles that can help prevent lice transmission, but speaking from personal experience, I know I will be incorporating more braid styles into my girls’ hair during the school year, just in case.

To buy: Elastic Hair Ties, 1,500 Pack, $6 (was $20); amazon.com 

Lice Repellent Spray

Amazon Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Daily Kid Conditioning Spray for Lice Prevention

Amazon

The AAP also does not support any essential-oil based treatments or lice prevention remedies, but I’m not going to lie to you: I’m still going to be spraying my girls’ hair to try to prevent a repeat of the past two weeks at my house. 

The Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Spray comes with over 12,000 positive reviews and features rosemary and tea tree oil. “We use this every day as a detangler and my daughter hasn't had lice since,” shared one Amazon shopper, so I’m definitely sold. 

To buy: Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Spray for Lice Prevention, $13; amazon.com 

