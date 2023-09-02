News & Trends Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8 Shop top-selling sets inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and more. By Phoebe Sklansky Published on September 2, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Madison Woiten There are few things as fun—and sneakily educational—as Legos. The building blocks are great for developing fine motor skills, while the completed sets invite opportunities for pretend play. As small as they are, Legos can be pricey, so we’re excited to see so many fun sets discounted for Labor Day on Amazon. From trains to flowers to models inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft, and Disney movies, kids will love building these Lego sets over and over again. So, get ahead on your holiday shopping with these Lego sales, starting at just $8. Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Amazon Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will enjoy building this Grogu, or Baby Yoda, figure. After it’s built, kids can pose his head, ears, and arms and recreate their favorite scenes from the series. This Lego set also comes with Grogu’s favorite toy, the gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, which can be attached to his hand. Containing 1,073 pieces, the set is recommended for ages 8 and up. To buy: Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child $70 (was $90); amazon.com Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk Amazon Bring the magical world of Harry Potter to life with this Hogwarts trunk set. Complete with 603 pieces, including five characters, potions, a cauldron, the Sorting Hat, the Marauder's Map, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and more. The trunk can be rearranged to act out three iconic scenes from the movies, and kids can customize the trunk with the Hogwarts house of their choosing. The set is recommended for ages 8 and up. To buy: Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk $46 (was $65); amazon.com Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland Amazon Once your kids own this Frozen castle Lego set, they won’t want to let it go. Kids ages 4 and up can use the simple picture instructions to build the 154-piece set, and they can use a compatible app for helpful visualizations as they tinker. The castle set, which comes with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf figures, has a gate with a spinning dance floor, a balcony, a slide, and a seesaw. Plus, it comes with several magical accessories, including a sleigh, lantern, ice chair, and more. To buy: Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland $37 (was $45); amazon.com Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Amazon You don’t even need to water these flowers! This Lego bouquet comes with an assortment of blooms that attach to the 15 stems. The flowers include snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses. While this is recommended for ages 18 and up, build it with your older kid and give it to your partner or their teacher as a thoughtful holiday gift. (And yes, these are the Lego flowers from Abbott Elementary.) To buy: Lego Icons Flower Bouquet $48 (was $60); amazon.com Scroll down to see more of our favorite finds from Amazon's Lego Labor Day sale: Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Amazon To buy: Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter $36 (was $45); amazon.com Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece Amazon To buy: Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece $40 (was $50); amazon.com Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House Amazon To buy: Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House $48 (was $60); amazon.com Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty Amazon To buy: Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty $96 (was $120); amazon.com Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission Amazon To buy: Lego Creator Sunken Treasure Mission $28 (was $35); amazon.com Lego City Express Passenger Train Set Amazon To buy: Lego City Express Passenger Train Set $168 (was $190); amazon.com Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique Amazon To buy: Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique $8 (was $10); amazon.com Lego Ideas Tree House Amazon To buy: Lego Ideas Tree House $200 (was $250); amazon.com Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy Amazon To buy: Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy $16 (was $20); amazon.com Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower Amazon To buy: Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower $52 (was $65); amazon.com Lego Icons Orchid Set Amazon To buy: Lego Icons Orchid Set $40 (was $50); amazon.com Shop More Deals for Parents Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Shop More Deals for Parents Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise, and More—Get the Fun for Up to 72% Off Our Favorite Foam Kids' Mattress Is on Sale for Labor Day—Plus More Deals on Our Top Kid-Tested Mattresses My Favorite Nespresso Machine Is a 'Must' for Moms of Toddlers — And It's on Sale for Labor Day