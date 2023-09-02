Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8

There are few things as fun—and sneakily educational—as Legos. The building blocks are great for developing fine motor skills, while the completed sets invite opportunities for pretend play. As small as they are, Legos can be pricey, so we’re excited to see so many fun sets discounted for Labor Day on Amazon.

From trains to flowers to models inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft, and Disney movies, kids will love building these Lego sets over and over again. So, get ahead on your holiday shopping with these Lego sales, starting at just $8.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will enjoy building this Grogu, or Baby Yoda, figure. After it’s built, kids can pose his head, ears, and arms and recreate their favorite scenes from the series. This Lego set also comes with Grogu’s favorite toy, the gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, which can be attached to his hand.

Containing 1,073 pieces, the set is recommended for ages 8 and up.

To buy: Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child $70 (was $90); amazon.com

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk

Bring the magical world of Harry Potter to life with this Hogwarts trunk set. Complete with 603 pieces, including five characters, potions, a cauldron, the Sorting Hat, the Marauder's Map, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and more. The trunk can be rearranged to act out three iconic scenes from the movies, and kids can customize the trunk with the Hogwarts house of their choosing.

The set is recommended for ages 8 and up.

To buy: Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk $46 (was $65); amazon.com

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland

Once your kids own this Frozen castle Lego set, they won’t want to let it go. Kids ages 4 and up can use the simple picture instructions to build the 154-piece set, and they can use a compatible app for helpful visualizations as they tinker. The castle set, which comes with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf figures, has a gate with a spinning dance floor, a balcony, a slide, and a seesaw.

Plus, it comes with several magical accessories, including a sleigh, lantern, ice chair, and more.

To buy: Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland $37 (was $45); amazon.com

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

You don’t even need to water these flowers! This Lego bouquet comes with an assortment of blooms that attach to the 15 stems. The flowers include snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses. While this is recommended for ages 18 and up, build it with your older kid and give it to your partner or their teacher as a thoughtful holiday gift.

(And yes, these are the Lego flowers from Abbott Elementary.)

To buy: Lego Icons Flower Bouquet $48 (was $60); amazon.com

Scroll down to see more of our favorite finds from Amazon's Lego Labor Day sale:

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

To buy: Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter $36 (was $45); amazon.com

Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

To buy: Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece $40 (was $50); amazon.com

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

To buy: Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House $48 (was $60); amazon.com

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty

To buy: Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty $96 (was $120); amazon.com

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission

To buy: Lego Creator Sunken Treasure Mission $28 (was $35); amazon.com

Lego City Express Passenger Train Set

To buy: Lego City Express Passenger Train Set $168 (was $190); amazon.com

Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique

To buy: Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique $8 (was $10); amazon.com

Lego Ideas Tree House

To buy: Lego Ideas Tree House $200 (was $250); amazon.com

Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy

To buy: Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy $16 (was $20); amazon.com

Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower

To buy: Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower $52 (was $65); amazon.com

Lego Icons Orchid Set

To buy: Lego Icons Orchid Set $40 (was $50); amazon.com