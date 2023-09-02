Amazon is Having a Massive Labor Day Sale on Legos—Starting at Just $8

Shop top-selling sets inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and more.

By Phoebe Sklansky
Published on September 2, 2023

There are few things as fun—and sneakily educational—as Legos. The building blocks are great for developing fine motor skills, while the completed sets invite opportunities for pretend play. As small as they are, Legos can be pricey, so we’re excited to see so many fun sets discounted for Labor Day on Amazon.

From trains to flowers to models inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft, and Disney movies, kids will love building these Lego sets over and over again. So, get ahead on your holiday shopping with these Lego sales, starting at just $8.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child 75318 - Baby Yoda Grogu Figure, Building Toy, Collectible Room Decoration for Boys and Girls, Teens, with...

Amazon

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will enjoy building this Grogu, or Baby Yoda, figure. After it’s built, kids can pose his head, ears, and arms and recreate their favorite scenes from the series. This Lego set also comes with Grogu’s favorite toy, the gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, which can be attached to his hand.

Containing 1,073 pieces, the set is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child $70 (was $90)

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk

Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk

Amazon

Bring the magical world of Harry Potter to life with this Hogwarts trunk set. Complete with 603 pieces, including five characters, potions, a cauldron, the Sorting Hat, the Marauder's Map, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and more. The trunk can be rearranged to act out three iconic scenes from the movies, and kids can customize the trunk with the Hogwarts house of their choosing.

The set is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk $46 (was $65)

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland

Amazon LEGO Disney Anna and Elsaâs Frozen Wonderland

Amazon

Once your kids own this Frozen castle Lego set, they won’t want to let it go. Kids ages 4 and up can use the simple picture instructions to build the 154-piece set, and they can use a compatible app for helpful visualizations as they tinker. The castle set, which comes with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf figures, has a gate with a spinning dance floor, a balcony, a slide, and a seesaw.

Plus, it comes with several magical accessories, including a sleigh, lantern, ice chair, and more.

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa's Frozen Wonderland $37 (was $45)

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet

Amazon LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet 10280 Artificial Flowers, Set for Adults, Decorative Home Accessories, Mother's Day Gift, Gift for Her and Him, Botanical Collection

Amazon

You don’t even need to water these flowers! This Lego bouquet comes with an assortment of blooms that attach to the 15 stems. The flowers include snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses. While this is recommended for ages 18 and up, build it with your older kid and give it to your partner or their teacher as a thoughtful holiday gift.

(And yes, these are the Lego flowers from Abbott Elementary.)

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet $48 (was $60)

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

Amazon Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

Amazon

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter $36 (was $45)

Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

Amazon LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

Amazon

Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece $40 (was $50)

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

Amazon LEGO Disney and Pixar âUpâ House

Amazon

Lego Disney and Pixar 'Up' House $48 (was $60)

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty

Amazon LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty

Amazon

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty $96 (was $120)

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sunken Treasure Mission

LEGO Creator 3in1 Sunken Treasure Mission 31130 Building Toy Set

Amazon

Lego Creator Sunken Treasure Mission $28 (was $35)

Lego City Express Passenger Train Set

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set, 60337 Remote Controlled Toy

Amazon

Lego City Express Passenger Train Set $168 (was $190)

Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique

LEGO Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique Shop and Hair Salon Playset

Amazon

Lego Friends Mobile Fashion Boutique $8 (was $10)

Lego Ideas Tree House

LEGO Ideas Tree House 21318, Model Construction Set

Amazon

Lego Ideas Tree House $200 (was $250)

Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy

Amazon LEGO Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy

Amazon

Lego Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Building Toy $16 (was $20)

Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Tower

Amazon LEGO Disney Princess Rapunzelâs Tower

Amazon

Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel's Tower $52 (was $65)

Lego Icons Orchid Set

LEGO Icons Orchid

Amazon

Lego Icons Orchid Set $40 (was $50)

