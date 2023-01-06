Lunar New Year–the most important celebration of the year among many East and Southeast Asian cultures–begins on January 22, 2023 this year. A fun way to celebrate Lunar New Year with your kids and teach them about this colorful and exciting holiday would be with one of these gorgeous Lunar New Year-themed Lego sets. While the traditional Lunar New Year gift that's exchanged amongst family members is a red envelope (lai see) containing money, no one will fault you for showing up with one of these Lego sets for some down time after all the traditional, bustling Lunar New Year activities.

Lunar New Year Parade

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac. Big parades are often part of Lunar New Year celebrations, and you can host your own led by a colorful bunny ready to hand out red envelopes, and that moves as it’s pushed on its own float The set features three connectible floats as well as 18 minifigures–and other moveable figures like a dragon and a drummer that drums. Huge crowds and bad weather not included.

To buy: Lego Lunar New Year Parade $129.99; target.com

Lunar New Year Display

This festive set–featuring two separate models is beautiful enough to display all year-round. Decorated with the characters that invite fortune and treasure into the home (Zhao Cai Jin Bao) the set also features moutan peony flowers, koi fish and red pockets symbolizing the traditional red envelopes. It would make the perfect centerpiece for your Lunar New Year celebration, but it’d also be perfect to occupy that space on your shelf after the Christmas decorations have been taken down.

To buy: Lego Lunar New Year Display $129.99; target.com

Lunar New Year Traditions

A great way to introduce your kids to the concept of Lunar New Year is with this set that covers many of the different traditional activities. 12 Lego minifigures can interact in any of the six connecting modules as they put up good luck decorations, shop for food, exchange red envelopes and more. Included is a family of six that can argue over who’s going to clean up after the Lunar New Year meal.

To buy: Lego Lunar New Year Traditions $79.99; amazon.com

Money Tree

Who hasn’t dreamt of having a money tree? This one won’t put any cold, hard cash in your pocket, but it just may bring you the abundance, prosperity and good luck that money trees symbolize in Lunar New Year celebrations. Adorned with tangerines (said to bring luck and happiness), red envelopes and coins, this set would not only be fun to assemble but would make a colorful, eye-catching display after the celebrations are over. After all, we could all use a little good luck throughout the year.

To buy: Lego Money Tree $88.88; walmart.com

Learn About Chinese Culture

This Duplo set would be the perfect way to give little ones a primer on Chinese culture and the customs and traditions that shape the Lunar New Year. This set, that represents a small, traditional Chinese town, is made up of three buildings–a café, a temple and activity area–that combine into one set. Kids will love playing with the accessories that include three figures in traditional clothing, dumplings, a lantern and traditional games and instruments.

To buy: Lego Duplo Town Learn About Chinese Culture $69.99; amazon.com

