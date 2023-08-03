Calling all Gabby's Dollhouse fans: Lego just released four brand new sets based on the popular Dreamworks animated show, and they're just as cat-tastic as you'd imagine. The launch coincides with the season premiere of the show's eighth season which comes to Netflix August 7th.

The Lego sets were clearly designed with the show's youngest fans in mind, as they're all recommended for kids ages 4 and up, utilizing simple designs that even preschoolers can put together on their own. The four sets are as whimsical as the show itself and included Gabby's famous Dollhouse, a Bakey with Cakey set, MerCat's Ship and Spa, and Fairy Kitty's Garden Party.

Lego Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Fun

Amazon

The sweet Lego Bakey with Cakey Fun set is comprised of 58 pieces including Gabby and Cakey minifigures, a massive cupcake with a fun rotating top, and a small kitchen filled with baking tools and ingredients. It's a great starter set for those just getting into independently building Lego sets by themselves.

To buy: Lego Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Fun $11; amazon.com



Lego Gabby's Dollhouse MerCat's Ship and Spa

Amazon

This slightly larger 88-piece set is perfect for all those MerCat fans out there. The set comes with Gabby and MerCat minifigures and a fully buildable boat and spa salon, just like in the show. Mini beauty accessories like hair products, a wig for Gabby, sunglasses, and even a tiny mirror all add to their imaginative play.

To buy: Lego Gabby's Dollhouse MerCat's Ship and Spa $20; amazon.com

Lego Gabby's Dollhouse Kitty Fairy's Garden Party

Amazon

This super fun set comes with a rainbow treehouse and slide that Gabby, Pandy Paws, or Kitty Fairy can all play on. There's even a swing and a merry-go-round to keep the fun going all day long.

To buy: Lego Gabby's Dollhouse Kitty Fairy's Garden Party $35; amazon.com



Lego Gabby's Dollhouse

Walmart

This is the set for the ultimate Gabby's Dollhouse fan. With 498 pieces, it'll definitely take longer than the other sets to build, but the details will thrill repeat watchers of the show. The playhouse has eight rooms and even a sliding cat-a-vator. Minifigures included in the set are Gabby, Pandy Paws, MerCat, and Cakey and it also comes with a ton of fun accessories like fruit, a microphone, hairbrush, various instruments and much more. Once built, they can pretend play in the kitchen, the playroom, the art room, the music room, the bathroom, and the bedroom, or throw a meow-tastic party on the rooftoop dance floor



To buy: Lego Gabby's Dollhouse $80; walmart.com