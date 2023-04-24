Chances are, you’ve probably seen one-piece jumpsuits all over Instagram right now being rocked by countless influencers. And if you’ve been wishing for a pregnancy-friendly option of the popular jumpsuit, you’re in luck, because we found one—conveniently located just an Amazon “buy” button away for a super affordable price.

Amazon

To buy: LaClef Women's Maternity Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets $34.99; amazon.com

This pull-on maternity jumpsuit is made in the US, and exactly what I would have lived in through my many summer pregnancies. It’s roomy, breathable, and looks so comfortable that I would definitely wear it right now.

Available in four different colors—mauve, black, navy blue, or charcoal grey—the jumpsuit is a sleeveless V-neck design, so you can wear it on its own in hot summer months, or pair it with a tank top or T-shirt underneath for added coverage. Best of all, it comes with pockets!

The breezy jumpsuit is made of a rayon and polyester blend material that leaves it both stretchy and comfortable against your skin. It’s roomy by design, but the manufacturer does also recommend sizing up if you want an even more relaxed fit. Some shoppers also reported finding that the jumpsuit runs a bit on the shorter side, so if you are very tall or have long legs, you might want to consider sizing up to accommodate as well.

Amazon

To buy: LaClef Women's Maternity Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets $34.99; amazon.com

One expecting reviewer raved that the jumpsuit is “such a comfy maternity outfit” while another pointed out how convenient it can be to wear postpartum too, especially if you’re breastfeeding or pumping. “It’s very comfortable around the bump area and also very easy to reach the opening of [the] nursing top I later paired [it] with,” they revealed. Another shopper called the jumpsuit “comfy AF” and praised the “buttery smooth” fabric.

There are definitely shoppers rocking this jumpsuit that are not pregnant—just in the market for a roomy and comfy outfit, so if that’s you, we fully support your buying decisions. The more jumpsuits, the merrier, we say.

To buy: LaClef Women's Maternity Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets $34.99; amazon.com