Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you still haven’t found the perfect gift or are wondering when you’ll have time to pick something up, we’ve got good news for you: there’s still plenty of time to order a Mother’s Day gift without ever leaving your house.

To make things even easier, we’ve rounded up some great last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day, like a budget-friendly $10 pick, skincare under $40, and even earbuds to help them tune into the sounds they loven. All of these picks offer shipping as fast as next-day arrival, while others may take two days, so even procrastinators can rest assured that they’ll arrive by May 14.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit

Amazon

Just because someone is a mom doesn’t mean they’ve got skincare figured out. And this kit provides a complete skincare routine, starting with a cleanser and ending with a rich antioxidant cream to help them achieve that viral Korean beauty trend called “glass skin” that’s all over social media. It was developed by a celebrity esthetician and is non-toxic, vegan, and fragrance-free, so it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin.

To buy: Peach & Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit, $39.00; amazon.com

Nine West Women’s Strap Watch

Amazon

For the mom who doesn’t want a smartwatch, this traditional strap watch offers elegance and a variety of colors to match any style. Choose from eleven different colors, from classic gold to pink to more fun patterns like leopard. The best part? Batteries are included.

To buy: Nine West Women’s Watch, $20.23 (was $36.75); amazon.com

Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace

Amazon

Speaking of elegance, this pendant necklace has plenty of it, with a delicate gold chain and a simple yet eye-catching pendant. You could pick a birthstone, a neutral stone, or mix and match to layer the look. We also love that this necklace that can be easily dressed up or down.

To buy: Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace, starts at $45; amazon.com

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Amazon

The Dyson might be on the higher end of our price list, but it’s available for Amazon One-Day shipping and comes with free returns, so what do you have to lose? Plus, shoppers say the added price can be worth it for the time it saves on hair-drying and even your electricity bill, and any time saved for a busy parent is worth its weight in gold.

To buy: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $386.14; amazon.com

Olive & June Mani System

Olive and June

Sure, buying your mom a gift certificate to get her nails done is a nice gesture, but for the same price, you can give months and months of manicures with this all-in-one nail system that comes with six polishes. There’s no gel or UV light required, and shoppers say thanks to the durable polish and top coat, it’s an excellent choice even for people who are hard on their nails.

To buy: Olive & June Mani System, $55.00; oliveandjune.com

Coupon Book for Mom

Amazon

For the mom who insists she doesn't need anything, this coupon book is the grown-up version of the colored coupons the kids give that they never actually cash in. The long list of coupons this book includes—from uninterrupted exercise time to a get-out-of-bedtime free voucher—have something for everyone. This one’s definitely geared towards moms that have younger kids at home, so it could be a hint to a partner who’s fresh out of Mother’s Day gift ideas or on a tight budget.

To buy: Coupon Book for Mom, $9.99; amazon.com

Homedics Shiatsu Air Foot Massager

Just looking at this foot massager made me feel more relaxed. The massager uses air compression, so there’s no had and uncomfortable balls rolling against your feet—just gentle and comforting rhythm. You can also add heat if you so choose and the liner is totally removable and washable, so the whole family could enjoy too. (Because isn’t that how all gifts “for” Mom go?)

To buy: Homedics Shiatsu Air Foot Massager, $169.99; amazon.com

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon

Not only are these noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds available for Amazon Prime one-day shipping, they’re also $50 off right now for Mother’s Day. Personally, as a mom, I am dreaming of a pair of earbuds for myself—I find that by the end of the night, when all my kids are doing that before-bed burst of energy and I’m just trying to get the kitchen cleaned, it helps my overstimulated self to be able to tone down the noise a little bit.

Earbuds are also ideal for the mom who has to commute to work, work in an office, or spends hours at kids’ sports tournaments. Plus, you can get these in a variety of fun colors, like pink, black, red, gray, or bright blue.

To buy: Beats Studio Buds $99.95 (was $149.95); amazon.com

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

I know, I know, a vacuum cleaner for Mother’s Day is a bit of a taboo cliche, but when it’s a vacuum cleaner that’s also a robot that does the work for you, we’ll allow it. I personally own this robot vacuum myself and love it even more than the other big name brand robot vacuum I also own because it’s much quieter (yes, I own two and before you judge me, I have five kids and a dog).

To buy: Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99; amazon.com

Ieejdn Vanity Desk

Amazon

If the special person in your life has always dreamed of being the type of mom who sits down to apply her makeup and spritz some perfume on like in the movies, this affordable vanity desk may be just the gift for her. The vanity comes with a LED mirror that’s touch-screen operated to adjust the lighting and two built-in drawers for plenty of storage. It could also double as a desk for any moms dreaming of carving out some alone time to journal or write.

To buy: Ieejdn Vanity Desk, $259; amazon.com