Lactation Consultant Reveals the Top Breastfeeding Products She Recommends to All Her Clients

While breastfeeding is a goal for many new parents, that doesn’t mean it comes naturally to all. Breastfeeding is a journey that can be filled with many challenges, but fortunately, there is also plenty of support available for lactating parents as well.

For instance, lactation consultants provide essential support and resources to breastfeeding parents and some may even have access to one through their insurance. A lactation consultant can help you with things like supply issues, latching challenges, and even products that can make breastfeeding easier for you and your baby.

Ruth Hale, IBCLC, a certified lactation consultant and doula, is the founder of Birth to Breast and she recently shared with Parents the top products that she recommends to breastfeeding clients for a variety of nursing challenges.

Earth Mama Nipple Butter

Early breastfeeding can bring some discomfort, like cracked or sore nipples, so Hale is a fan of nipple butter that can help soothe and heal. “Calendula is soothing and studies have shown beeswax can aid in healing,” Hale explains. “The balm works as a barrier, provides moist wound healing, and lubricates when pumping.”

To buy: Organic Earth Mama Nipple Butter $14; amazon.com

Small Syringes

Hale recommends stocking up on a few syringes that be used for prenatal colostrum collection. While not everyone can—or should—express colostrum before their baby is born, for pregnant people who leak colostrum or have cleared collection with their doctors, storing that liquid gold can benefit their baby after birth. “The syringes can also be used for supplementation during the first few days,” Hale notes.

To buy: Haakaa Colostrum Collector Kit, $20 (was $23); amazon.com

Spectra S1 Breast Pump

Hale recommends the Spectra S1 as one of her top breast pump recommendations and it’s a popular pick among breastfeeding parents as well as covered by most insurance plans. One reviewer who happens to be a mom of twin and OB-GYN nurse shared, “I love this pump,” and revealed that they were so happy they switched to this “super quiet” and “pretty portable” model from another brand.

To buy: Spectra S1 Double Electric Breast Pump; $216; amazon.com

Spectra Synergy Gold Portable Breast Pump

Spectra’s newest Syngergy Gold portable pump is also a top pick of Hale and it offers the same power of the classic Spectra with updates like natural nursing technology. One lactating parent praised it for how efficient it was, and raved that it “empties me completely in a shorter time” than other models.

To buy: Synergy Gold Dual Adjustable Electric Breast Pump, $289; amazon.com

Flange Fitting Kit

LactationHub

If you will be using a breast pump, Hale stresses the importance of ensuring that you have the proper size flange for your nipples. “Most parents do not fit in the standard flange sizes,” she says.

This kit comes with a measuring tool to calculate what flange size you actually need, various flanges to try that can adapt to many popular pumps, as well as a pumping spray that can be used to make pumping more comfortable.

To buy: The Ultimate Flange Sizing Kit, $60 (was $110); lactationhub.com

Manual Breast Pump

For the occasional night out, Hale says she recommends a manual pump over a milk collector like the Haaka—which also happens to be our top pick for “Best Handheld Breast Pump” in our most recent Best for Baby Awards. Her only tip? Be sure your milk supply is established before missing any feeding sessions.

To buy: Medela Manual Breast Pump, $26(was $29); amazon.com

Cold Compress

If you happen to be one of the many breastfeeding parents to deal with mastitis, Hale aso says that a cold compress can be helpful to “reduce inflammation” or just engorged breasts in general, especially if you’re dealing with an oversupply.

To buy: Small Ice Packs, $19; amazon.com

Tea for Excess Milk Supply

If you’re dealing with an overproduction of breast milk or are in the process of weaning, Hale says that “peppermint tea is thought to lower milk production.”

To buy: Earth Mama Organic No More Milk Tea, $19; amazon.com

Prenatal Vitamin During Lactation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that some breastfeeding parents may benefit from continuing to take a prenatal vitamin while they’re nursing, although they caution that a prenatal may give some people more iron and folic acid than they need after pregnancy.

You should check with your doctor about what nutrients you need and if you want to continue taking a prenatal, but if they give the green light, Hale recommends this option from Seeking Health.

To buy: Seeking Health Optimal Prenatal, $60; amazon.com

Woven Wrap

Hale explains that a woven wrap “disperses weight more evenly than buckle carriers” and recommends that breastfeeding parents choose a wrap made for preemies, newborns, and infants during the first six months.

To buy: Hip Baby Woven Wrap, $78; amazon.com

Breastfeeding Pillow

A breastfeeding pillow can help a nursing parent with positioning and comfort during feeding sessions, as well as assist with certain conditions, like acid reflux. Just make sure to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never use it as a sleeping surface for an infant.

To buy: My Breast Friend Breastfeeding Pillow, $53; amazon.com

Nipple Covers

Hale notes that these Silverette Silver Nursing Cups can be helpful for sensitive nipples or to protect nipples during the early parts of breastfeeding when one can experience painful chafing.

To buy: Silverette Silver Nursing Cups, $60; amazon.com

Slow-Flow Nipples for Wide-Neck Bottles

For breastfed babies starting on a bottle for the first time, Hale recommends slow-flow nipples or nipples that are shaped like a nipple. She recommends Pigeon Silicone Nipples for wide-neck bottles because they “can be used with various bottles.”

To buy: Pigeon Silicone Nipple, $20; amazon.com