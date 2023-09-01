Shop Labor Day Toy Sales on Barbie, Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise, and More—Get the Fun for Up to 72% Off

We’re in the home stretch of summer, with Labor Day Weekend serving as the unofficial end to pool parties, beach trips, and Summer Fridays. If your kids aren’t already back in school, they likely will be in a few days. But while you might be thinking about hosting that final backyard barbecue or taking a trip to the beach one last time, this is also a great weekend for major sales. (The holidays aren’t all that far off, after all.)

Whether you’re shopping for a child’s birthday or planning ahead for December, there are tons of great toy deals right now for savvy early shoppers. Paying full price for toys can be ridiculously expensive, but major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are slashing prices on popular picks from Barbie, L.O.L Surprise, Lego, Melissa & Doug, and more—you can even score toys for up to 72% off.

Deals on Dolls, Dollhouses and Sets

Walmart

Dolls are always in fashion, and whether you’re trying to find individual Barbies or a whole dollhouse, there are plenty of options on massive sale this weekend. If you’re trying to snag a much-coveted Barbie Dollhouse, head to Walmart where it’s nearly 50% off. Plus, Gabby’s Dollhouse fans will love that the adorable interactive dollhouse is on sale after months of being tricky to get (and a little too pricey).

Walmart

Deals on Tech Toys

Target

Kids can explore fun STEM concepts by flying drones, racing remote-control cars, and playing with other cool tech toys. If you remember The Sharper Image, you’ll love that the gadget-focused brand now has an RC car that can ride up the walls available at Target. But, if you want to keep kids off screens, the Tonies Audio Encanto-themed box sparks imaginations with endless creative stories.

Deals on Building Toys

Walmart

Put those fine motor skills to use with these fun building toys from Lego, Mega Blocks, and more. There are sets for kids of all ages, from a starter brick box to specialty vehicles seasoned builders can create. Plus, beginners can take advantage of the Fisher-Price Mega Blocks that are perfect for little hands—and 43% off.

Deals on Pretend Play Toys

Walmart

Children learn so much through pretend play. It’s a low-stress way for them to interact with the world around them while also gaining gross and fine motor skills. Pretend play also teaches emotional skills like sharing and problem-solving. Kids can calm fears about their next teeth cleaning with the Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit, or promote sharing and taking turns with the Green Toys Tea Set.

Deals on Indoor/Outdoor Play Toys

Walmart

Sometimes, it’s best to just send riled-up fids outside or to the playroom to burn off energy and (hopefully) tire them out so they go to bed early. If you have a backyard, the KidKraft Ainsley Playset is ideal for letting their imaginations soar as high as they can swing and climb. And if you’re an apartment dweller, the Skywin Air Tent has a small footprint and easily stores away when playtime is done.