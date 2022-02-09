Rebel Girls Tells the Stories of Powerful Mother-Daughter Duos Like Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The empowerment brand's new releases tell the stories of Black and brown women and their daughters, including Beyonce and Blue Ivy and Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi, who are inspiring the next generation.

It's no secret Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her children, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, have countless young fans across the globe. Well, now, those fans can hear, or read about, the highlights of her story. Beyonce and Blue are one of the mother-daughter pairs that are featured in Rebel Girls' new release, Rebel Girls Powerful Pairs: 25 Tales of Mothers and Daughters, just in time for Women's History Month.

Rebel Girls Powerful Pairs Credit: Rebel Girls

Knowles's journey to stardom—and the unfolding journey for her daughter Blue Ivy—are essential parts of the 20-minute audio story by Rebel Girls, a global empowerment brand dedicated to raising the most inspired and confident generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community. Listeners hear about some of the celebrity mother's early life struggles with bullying, difficulty getting started with Destiny's Child, and her determination to parent Blue Ivy and her siblings in a way that preserves their voices.

Rebel Girls Powerful Pairs doesn't just include Beyonce, Blue Ivy, but it features 24 other noteworthy mother daughter duos, too, like Blackish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi and Somalian humanitarians Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman. The book also features QR codes that can be used to access extended audio stories for featured mother-daughter pairs using the Rebel Girls, Dream On app.

Rebel Girls Powerful Pairs Yara and Keri Shahidi Credit: Rebel Girls

This is not the first time Blue Ivy was involved in an audio story. This isn't Rebel Girl's first book championing the impact of Black celebrities and changemakers, either. Their book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic highlights 100 inspiring Black women and girls from the past and present from around the world and celebrates the power of their stories, including greats like Aretha Franklin and Naomi Osaka.

Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls: The Podcast is another gift to parents, empowering girls to dream big through the stories of change-making women. The bedtime stories help parents soothe their children to sleep with stories from the lives of greats from different backgrounds, like Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo, and Zubeida Agha.

Efforts to celebrate diverse, powerful mother-daughter relationships are important year-round. They are especially impactful during Women's History Month, which is celebrated in March, and provide a crucial reminder that the stories of Black families, and other families of color, always matter.

There are countless stories that attest to the powerful things that Black women and their daughters have accomplished throughout history. Yet unfortunately, often these stories go uncelebrated. Rebel Girls is helping to change this.