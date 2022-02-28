Ketanji Brown Jackson Is a Mother and That Matters

Who is President Biden's Supreme Court court nominee? She's a Black mother who understands the challenges of finding a work-life balance and, if nominated, hopefully she'll make decisions that consider Black families everywhere.

On Friday, President Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to fill Justice Stephen Breyer's seat upon his retirement. If confirmed, she would be only the second woman of color, and the first Black woman, to serve on the Supreme Court. The news is welcome amid so much tragedy in the world. Many hope, if she is confirmed, Judge Jackson will help slowly bring balance to the Supreme Court and bring us closer to a better future.

Judge Jackson is a Harvard Law graduate with impressive credentials who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. But we're curious if this means she'll support policies that prioritize Black families.

As mother to Talia, 21, and Leila, 17, Jackson has been public and transparent about the effort required to balance motherhood and a professional career.

"The hours are long. The workflow is unpredictable," she said during a speech in 2017. "You have little control over your time and your schedule, and you start to feel as though the demands of the billable hour are constantly in conflict with the needs of your children and your family responsibilities."

The sentiment resonates with millions—especially mothers and caretakers—who find themselves sandwiched between the demands of the workforce and the household, trying to hold it all together. In that same speech, she continues expressing an awareness that not all people have the same access to opportunity that she and her family have.

"I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunities that I've had in life," she said. "I believe it's my obligation to teach my children to refrain from casting aspersions on others because of their life circumstances. In other words, as they often say in religious circles: I know that there, but for the grace of God, go I."

Her words give us hope that she will be a government official who advocates for the needs of all families, especially those who are marginalized. It also serves as a beacon suggesting that maybe we will move closer towards a nation that enables a better work-life balance and ensures that all families have access to the opportunity required to make society more equitable.

Jackson was raised in Miami, Florida by parents who were public school teachers. Her father eventually became a lawyer and her mother moved on to become a principal. This may be the first time many of us are hearing her name, but her reputation precedes her. As Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Jackson worked to reduce unwarranted disparities in sentencing. She also previously worked as a public defender and would be the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. Her daughter was one of the first to speak about her mother filling a Supreme Court seat following Justice Anthony Scalia's death.

Leila Jackson, the youngest of the family, wrote to former President Barack Obama saying that her mother would be "an excellent fit" for the position. "She is determined, honest and never breaks a promise to anyone, even if there are other things she'd rather do," the then-11-year-old expressed in a letter. "She can demonstrate commitment and is loyal and never brags. I think she would make a great Supreme Court justice, even if the workload will be larger on the court or if you have other nominees. Please consider her aspects for the job. Thank you for listening."

President Biden acknowledged the significance of this step, and the need for better representation, during Judge Jackson's introduction and the official announcement of her nomination. It won't shift the make-up of the court, which has six conservative justices and three liberal justices. Still, it's evidence of slow progress towards a more representative democracy.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said. "I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level."