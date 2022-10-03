If you're still regretting those sales you missed out on during Prime Day, we have news for you. Amazon announced that it's having yet another major sale event this year, and it's called the Prime Early Access Sale. The historic deals will take place next week on October 11 and 12, giving shoppers another 48 hours in 2022 to save big across all of its categories and departments, including baby, home, kitchen, electronics, and more. Even better, Amazon already slashed thousands of its best-selling products' prices ahead of the sale, and so many of them are <em>Parents</em>-approved.

To cut to the chase, we searched through thousands of these deals to find the 50 standouts most worth your time, and curated our selections based on readers' needs. Shopping for the holidays? You can snag LEGO sets, Pokemon packs, and Toys 'R' Us hot toys for under $50. Stocking up on essentials before your little one's arrival? Amazon has shopper-loved picks up to 70% off, including a smart baby monitor for $100 off and a rarely-on-sale convertible car seat for 20% off.

Most of these shop-worthy deals are available to all, but if you sign up for a free trial membership of Amazon Prime, you'll score free shipping, the best discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale, and your Prime purchases will arrive in two days.

Best Deals on Nursery and Baby Gear

Right now, you can build the nursery of your dreams while staying under budget. Amazon slashed prices on hundreds of big-ticket baby items, including Parents-tested products like our favorite rocking chair and foam play mat for tummy time. We also found on-the-go essentials, like all-terrain strollers and multipurpose diaper bags, up to 50% off.

Best Toys and Tech Deals for The Whole Family

Get ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping craze by snagging shopper-loved toys while they're up to 65% off. All the toys on this list are under $50, and quite a few have landed on our best-of lists, like best baby walkers, fidget toys, and kids headphones. We even found two of Geoffrey's top 10 toys for the 2022 holiday season on sale: the Disney Minnie Mouse Bow-Tel Hotel and Pokemon Sword and Shield Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box. Oh, and you can grab a classic LEGO brick box or its popular orchid building set at all-time-low prices.

Best Deals for Busy Parents

Parents deserve to look after (and treat) themselves too. Whether you're searching for something to make your or your partner's life a little easier, you're sure to find something enticing on this list. For example, you can forgo one taxing chore thanks to Roborock's state-of-the-art robot vacuum. It's currently $90 off, and the advanced vacuum will suck up every last crumb and leftover debris on your floors. Plus, it'll give you time back to catch up on reading and rest under a super soothing weighted blanket.

Best Deals for the Home

One quality item can make a major difference in your day to day life—and that's exactly what shoppers say about Tushy's classic bidet. The attachment only takes 10 minutes to install, and users rave that it's a game-changer for personal hygiene. Shop our other home picks below.

Best Deals for Nursing and Feeding

Right now, you can save big on even more Parents-approved products, like this portable breast pump that's compact enough to stick on your purse for on-the-go feeding. We also recommend adding these organic burp cloths to your shopping list since they're 45% off, super thick, absorbent, and soft.

