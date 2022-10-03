Your Village Kindred Family & Parenting Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Sale Is Almost Here, but You Can Shop These 50 'Parents' -Approved Deals Now And they’re all up to 75% off. By Andie Kanaras Published on October 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're still regretting those sales you missed out on during Prime Day, we have news for you. Amazon announced that it's having yet another major sale event this year, and it's called the Prime Early Access Sale. The historic deals will take place next week on October 11 and 12, giving shoppers another 48 hours in 2022 to save big across all of its categories and departments, including baby, home, kitchen, electronics, and more. Even better, Amazon already slashed thousands of its best-selling products' prices ahead of the sale, and so many of them are <em>Parents</em>-approved. To cut to the chase, we searched through thousands of these deals to find the 50 standouts most worth your time, and curated our selections based on readers' needs. Shopping for the holidays? You can snag LEGO sets, Pokemon packs, and Toys 'R' Us hot toys for under $50. Stocking up on essentials before your little one's arrival? Amazon has shopper-loved picks up to 70% off, including a smart baby monitor for $100 off and a rarely-on-sale convertible car seat for 20% off. Amazon's Secret Toy Outlet Has Thousands of Discounts—and We Found the 40 Best Deals for Kids Most of these shop-worthy deals are available to all, but if you sign up for a free trial membership of Amazon Prime, you'll score free shipping, the best discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale, and your Prime purchases will arrive in two days. Best Deals on Nursery and Baby Gear Amazon Right now, you can build the nursery of your dreams while staying under budget. Amazon slashed prices on hundreds of big-ticket baby items, including Parents-tested products like our favorite rocking chair and foam play mat for tummy time. We also found on-the-go essentials, like all-terrain strollers and multipurpose diaper bags, up to 50% off. Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman, $179.99 (originally $229.99) Evolur Raleigh Gliding Chair, $299.97 (originally $349.99) Sealy Baby Flex Cool Standard Crib Mattress, $70 (originally $129.99) Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib, $259.99 (originally $319.99) Bright Starts Disney Baby Finding Nemo Lights & Music Gym, $55.99 (originally $84.99) Ingenuity Cozy Spot Reversible Gym & Play Mat, $63.74 (originally $84.99) 4moms mamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing, $209.99 (originally $299.99) Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount, $199.99 (originally $299.99) Yogasleep Portable White Noise Machine, $20.99 (originally $29.99) Vava Smart Baby Thermometer, $58.30 (originally $75) Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, $343.49 (originally $399.99) Momcozy Universal Baby Stroller Organizer, $23.74 with coupon (originally $31.99) Graco Contender Slim Convertible Car Seat, $175.97 (originally $219.99) Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector, $30.95 (originally $40.95) Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack, $37.39 with coupon (originally $69.99) Best Toys and Tech Deals for The Whole Family Amazon Get ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping craze by snagging shopper-loved toys while they're up to 65% off. All the toys on this list are under $50, and quite a few have landed on our best-of lists, like best baby walkers, fidget toys, and kids headphones. We even found two of Geoffrey's top 10 toys for the 2022 holiday season on sale: the Disney Minnie Mouse Bow-Tel Hotel and Pokemon Sword and Shield Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box. Oh, and you can grab a classic LEGO brick box or its popular orchid building set at all-time-low prices. Disney Minnie Mouse Bow-Tel Hotel, $37.99 (originally $52.99) Pokemon Sword and Shield Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box, $38.32 (originally $59.95) Little Tikes Light 'n Go 3-in-1 Activity Walker, $31.49 (originally $39.99) Magtimes Rainbow Anti-Anxiety Fidget Spinner, $6.99 (originally $19.99) LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $27.99 (originally $34.99) LEGO Orchid Plant Decor Building Set, $41.99 (originally $49.99) iClever TransNova Kids Bluetooth Headphones, $29.99 with coupon (originally $51.99) LeapFrog 100 Animals Book, $9.79 (originally $19.99) VTech KidiZoom PrintCam, $34.97 (originally $79.99) INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker, $19.19 with coupon (originally $35.99) Best Deals for Busy Parents Amazon Parents deserve to look after (and treat) themselves too. Whether you're searching for something to make your or your partner's life a little easier, you're sure to find something enticing on this list. For example, you can forgo one taxing chore thanks to Roborock's state-of-the-art robot vacuum. It's currently $90 off, and the advanced vacuum will suck up every last crumb and leftover debris on your floors. Plus, it'll give you time back to catch up on reading and rest under a super soothing weighted blanket. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker, $58.15 (originally $99.99) Toloco Massage Gun, $69.99 with coupon (originally $199.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $69.64 (originally $99.99) Meta Portal Smart Video Calling, $48.99 (originally $179) Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.98 (originally $59.99) Uttermara Weighted Blanket, $69.12 with coupon (originally $94.99) Nutribullet Single Serve Blender, $99.99 (originally $119.99) Fire HD 8 Tablet, $44.99 (originally $89.99) Apple Airpods Pro, $179.98 (originally $249) Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 with coupon (originally $289.99) Best Deals for the Home Amazon One quality item can make a major difference in your day to day life—and that's exactly what shoppers say about Tushy's classic bidet. The attachment only takes 10 minutes to install, and users rave that it's a game-changer for personal hygiene. Shop our other home picks below. PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow, $39.45 with coupon (originally $99.95) Nourison Grafix Modern Persian Rug, $60.34 (originally $229) Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame, $142.99 (originally $189.99) Tushy Classic 3.0 Toilet Seat Attachment, $124.99 (originally $149.99) TCL 55″ Class 4-Series Smart Roku TV, $319.99 (originally $599.99) Best Deals for Nursing and Feeding Amazon Right now, you can save big on even more Parents-approved products, like this portable breast pump that's compact enough to stick on your purse for on-the-go feeding. We also recommend adding these organic burp cloths to your shopping list since they're 45% off, super thick, absorbent, and soft. KeaBabies 5-Pack Organic Burp Cloths, $21.96 (originally $39.96) Mimijumi Infant Breastfeeding Bottle, $21.99 (originally $28.99) Medela Freestyle Flex Pump, $299.99 (originally $379.99) Philip AVENT Manual Breast Pump, $34.99 (originally $44.99) Suekaphin Wireless Breastfeeding Bra 5-Pack, from $29.99 (originally $60.99) Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer, $23.99 (originally $32) Cosco Simple Fold High Chair, $49 (originally $64.99) Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair, $55.13 (originally $99.99) Upward Baby Spoons 3-Pack, $12.98 (originally $19.99) Boppy Anywhere Nursing Pillow, $23.99 (originally $29.99) See More Parents Shopping: Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season 'Parents' Kids' Sleep Awards: The 21 Best Products to Get Kids to Bed The 13 Best-Reviewed Sleep Sacks for Babies and Toddlers on Amazon