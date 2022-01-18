The Clayton Sisterhood Project: The Freedom In Sprouting From Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams

At the tender age of 4, my arms were covered with lace gloves draping over my legs, propped for a camera. On my grandmother Lillie's white wooden bench, I sat alongside my sisters, our smiles as wide as a lavender field. It was my grandmother's way of documenting the family she's created. We would continue to take portraits on the same bench for years to come as tradition, similarly to waiting two weeks for the disposable film to come back from the local drug store—filled with anticipation. Prints stuffing the corners of our family albums, I wasn't aware this was the beginning of my love for analog photography, print, and the historical importance of archiving.