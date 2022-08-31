7 Children's Books by Black Authors That Show the Beauty of Black Families

Black self-published authors are creating texts that represent Black childhood and families in ways often missed in traditional publishing spaces. Here are seven self-published children's books by Black authors available right now.

By
Parents Editors
Parents brand avatar
Parents Editors
The Parents Editors byline means there is an experienced group of editors and journalists behind the scenes of the article. Learn more about the Parents team, our core values, and editorial guidelines.
our editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022
Two boys lie on the floor while reading a book
Photo: Getty Images

After searching three continents for bilingual books with Black children in the lead, I teamed up with an illustrator to self-publish my own early reader series that began with, Xavier, the Superhero: A Bilingual Adventure Book About a Boy, a Bear, and Bravery, on Amazon and KDP. My author journey is similar to that of many Black self-pub authors who started writing because our experiences, both individual and familial, were simply not available in traditional bookstores. Thanks to Black authors channeling that frustration into creativity, today's children's books by Black authors showcase a more comprehensive representation of childhood in modern Black families.

Still, there are so many new titles released daily that it can be hard to determine which to purchase for your home library. Read on for our seven favorite self-published children's books by Black authors that break stereotypes and share the true beauty of Black childhood.

Doc Like Mommy by Dr. Crystal Bowe

Doc Like Mommy

In this self-published picture book, a healthy mother-daughter relationship is the baseline narrative. A young girl looks up to her hardworking mother, who happens to be a doctor. With over 300 reviews on Amazon.com, Doc Like Mommy is kid-tested and parent-approved. The book iswritten with early readers in mind, and leaves a positive early impression that little girls of color can grow up to be successful women in STEM and medicine. This self-published book by Dr. Crystal Bowe also has a companion book for little boys entitled Doc Like Daddy.

Curious Michael and His Little Baby Sister by Mosina Jordan

Book Cover

What eldest child hasn't been curious about what makes their wailing sibling suddenly quiet down? In this heartwarming story, one-year-old Michael shares a room with his noisy baby sister. She only stops screaming her heart out after his mother grabs her from the crib and takes her away. Night after night, he fights his sleep to set out on an adventure to figure out how his mom does it. Caught by his dad and challenged to use non-verbal cues, Michael eventually gets the answer he's been searching for.

The Adventures of the DeMelans: Carnival Catastrophe by Aminat Bashorun and Caris Greyson

Book Cover

Any book that successfully uses the line "What ah gwan?" is definitely a keeper. This book is the tale of a family of four fighting a villain who threatens to ruin carnival, a colorful pre-Lenten festival celebrated around the world in February and March. One sibling has sickle cell disease, a type of anemia predominantly found among people of African descent. But the book doesn't center on illness.Instead, The Adventures of the DeMelans: Carnival Catastrophe focuses on the individual powers of each family member and the ways they come together in the face of every challenge. The writers were both born in England, but Caris has Caribbean heritage, and Aminat has Nigerian roots.

When Daddy Comes Home by Britney Harris

When Daddy Comes home

This book tells the story of a father and his four doting daughters. When Daddy Comes Home portrays a positive and heartwarming relationship to show appreciation for hardworking dads as strong role models for their children. While contrasting negative stereotypes of absenteeism among Black dads, this book shows kids that parents can balance a strong work ethic with a healthy home life.

Who's Jerry? The Seen and Not Heard by T.M. Jackson

Who's Jerry by T.M Jackson

Focused on parental mental illness, Who's Jerry? is an important and profound self-published children's book that shares the challenges of being a child of someone living with schizophrenia. The book is a loving and empathetic narrative. It is rare to find books about Black people addressing mental and behavioral health, so this service-oriented book is meaningful in many ways. This book is full of resources that help adults explain to children the behaviors associated with mental illness. And it shares some coping mechanisms that everyone can use. The author, Tess, drew from her own experience having grown up with a schizophrenic mother.

A Girl and Her Dad by Crystal Harrell

A Girl and Her dad

In keeping with the daddy-daughter dyad, this book shows a girl in a trusting and loving relationship with her father. Families reading this book will find pictures of a dad giving his undivided attention to the small milestones in his child's life. He focuses on boosting her confidence and self-esteem, investments that will shape the person she will become. While other books show busy dads wedging fatherhood in after work, A Girl and Her Dad highlights the value of a man being fully present with his child. This short storybook is simple to read and beautifully illustrated.

A Boy, a Budget, and a Dream by Jasmine Paul

Book Cover

Financial literacy is an area of growing interest in Black families. On the surface, this book teaches kids about money - how it works, what saving means, and how our own actions control spending. However, the storyline also shows us how siblings – rather than parents and other adults – can be the best teachers. Kass is the saver, and Joey is a spender. Kass successfully teaches her brother that a budget can help him reach his dreams.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Father hold hand little daughter lying on sofa
4 Things I've Learned About Gentle Parenting as a Black Mother
father and daughter reading in bedroom
Prevent Summer Slide With These Reading Activities All Year Round
Dahlia-Adler-cool-for-the-summer book
Alternate Summer Reading List: Dahlia Adler's LGBTQIA+ YA Book Recommendations
Young black girl smiling in a mirror
A is for Affirm: Affirmations Tools for Black Children
Father and toddler son watch a tablet on the couch
7 Alternatives to Cocomelon Featuring Black Kids and Characters
Happy little girl flying as father holds her in the air
These 5 Platforms Are on a Mission to Uplift and Support Black Dads
Family sits for a portrait outside
5 Tips for Raising Black Children Abroad
Essential Afro-Latinx Picture Books to Celebrate Your Roots
5 Essential Afro-Latinx Picture Books That Celebrate Black Latinidad
An image of a children's book on a colorful background.
15 Asian American Children's Books to Read As a Family Right Now
Hayley Taylor Schiltz stands in a crowd of graduates
Southern Methodist University's Youngest Law Graduate Is Fighting for Education Equity for Black Children
Michael Ian Black
Michael Ian Black Says 'It's OK' for Parenting To Be a 'Bad Experience at Times'
Rear view of schoolgirl raising her arm to answer the question in the classroom.
Schools Are Banning Sex Ed Lessons and It's Harming Our Children
Family sitting on sofa watching television
20 Movies About Black History and Experiences To Watch With Your Family
what does it mean to raise free black children
What Does It Mean To Raise Free Black Children?
Mother and daughter embracing
Black Children Are Disproportionately Hurt By Gun Violence—How Did We Get Here and What Do We Do Next?
Channing Tatum poses for a photo before he signs copies of his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan"
Channing Tatum's New Children's Book Aims To Empower Kids to 'Make a Plan'