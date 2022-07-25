'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Family in Mourning and Nation Ready To Fight

It's been more than four years since Black Panther hit movie theaters and with the untimely death of T'Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, fans were waiting to see how the series would move forward. Over the weekend, we got the first glimpse when the new teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer opens with a contemplative cover of "No Woman, No Cry" by Tems as we see the characters we grew to know and love grieve the loss of King T'Challa. The trailer doesn't address what happened to King T'Challa, but the score continues to swell and mixes into Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" as the action builds, teasing conflict with underwater people, fire, and a glimpse at someone in the Black Panther suit.

"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?" Angela Bassett's Queen Mother Ramonda says in the only dialogue in the two-minute trailer.

Director Ryan Coogler and actors Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), and Florence Kasumba (Ayo) were among the cast members who appeared on a panel discussing the trailer and what was next for Wakanda. Michaela Coel also joins the cast as Aneka, a Dora Milaje trainer.

"It's been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther 1, and sitting next to me was our T'Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman. I promise you, I feel his hand on me right now," Coogler said about Boseman, according to Variety.

Coogler also directed and co-wrote the first movie.

"Chad's passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever," Coogler continued. "We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It's also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we've never been before."

"It's a blessing, we've grown so much. It's an honor to bring this movie to you and honor big brother," Wright said, referring to Boseman.

Danai Gurira talked to Variety about how the new cast members helped and supported them as they grieved on set and throughout filming: "It hit us in various ways and at various moments. Sometimes just walking onto the stage and hearing Ryan [Coogler] talk before that, we were getting hit, like, watching it...you just never knew when it was going to be a really hard day," she said. "And so they were really amazing, our new family. They understood they were in a place where grief was happening and they really held us up. We got great new family."

Aside from the return to Wakanda, people are also excited about Huerta's portrayal of Namor who is also known as Sub-Mariner, the king of an underwater nation, Atlantis, and the Mesoamerican details in the peeks of set design we see for the people of Atlantis.

The trailer immediately went viral on Twitter as people shared their excitement for this upcoming film.

The film hits theaters November 11.