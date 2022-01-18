Kindred Welcome to your digital proverbial village with support and solutions for the people raising up a generation of free Black children with lives full of love and joy.

Kindred

The Generational Legacies Issue

Black parents are on a mission to leave a legacy of emotional, financial, and generational health. From the science and psychology of generational trauma to the stories of parents on a journey to heal and pass down wealth, this digital issue unpacks what Black families leave behind.

Black Millennial Parents Are Leaving a Legacy of Generational Health

Generational trauma is an unwanted inheritance. Black Millennial parents, however, are determined to end the cycle and usher in a new era of parenting marked by personal growth and generational healing. By Kelly Glass, Celeste Little, and A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez

Mom and Daughter sit on bed and embrace Credit: Tonl

Gentle Parenting Is a Chance for Black Children, and Parents, To Thrive

Mother holding infant son Credit: Gloria Alamrew

Braiding Is More Than a Protective Hairstyle—It's a Black Mothering Tradition

Illustration of Black mother braiding her daughters hair on the couch. Credit: Yeji Kim

Breaking the Generational Curse of the Strong Black Woman

Black woman surrounded bu plants in thought with eyes closed Credit: Tonl

My Ancestors and the Cells That Bind Me to Them

Illustration of black woman with a landscape of Paris on her back Credit: Kailey Whitman

How These Restaurant Owners Are Teaching Their Children About Generational Wealth

Black restaurateurs are in business for more than serving up good food and experiences. These Black family run businesses are creating a legacy of wealth to pass down through generations. By Audarshia Townsend

Three little girls wait outside of The Gathering Spot while their mother walks up in the back ground Credit: The Gathering Spot

The Clayton Sisterhood Project: The Freedom In Sprouting From Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams