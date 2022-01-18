Kindred

Welcome to your digital proverbial village with support and solutions for the people raising up a generation of free Black children with lives full of love and joy.
By Kindred Editors January 18, 2022

The Generational Legacies Issue

Black parents are on a mission to leave a legacy of emotional, financial, and generational health. From the science and psychology of generational trauma to the stories of parents on a journey to heal and pass down wealth, this digital issue unpacks what Black families leave behind.

Black Millennial Parents Are Leaving a Legacy of Generational Health

Generational trauma is an unwanted inheritance. Black Millennial parents, however, are determined to end the cycle and usher in a new era of parenting marked by personal growth and generational healing. By Kelly Glass, Celeste Little, and A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez

Credit: Tonl

Gentle Parenting Is a Chance for Black Children, and Parents, To Thrive

For me and my family, gentle parenting—a loving partnership between parents and children—is a healing alternative to the survival-based parenting methods I was raised with. By Gloria Alamrew

Credit: Gloria Alamrew

Braiding Is More Than a Protective Hairstyle—It's a Black Mothering Tradition

Black hairstyles reflect Black culture. Braiding in particular is a tradition passed down out of necessity and to nurture and spend valued time with our children. By A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez

Credit: Yeji Kim

Breaking the Generational Curse of the Strong Black Woman

Black women have long carried the torch of being strong and proudly so, often to the detriment of our own well-being. As mothers, many are re-envisioning the strong Black woman role as a healthy one. By Rachel Pierre

Credit: Tonl

My Ancestors and the Cells That Bind Me to Them

We hold their traumas in our DNA. We will tell their truths, and we will take them home. They are our ancestors, and theirs are the cells that bind us. By Adiba Nelson

Credit: Kailey Whitman

How These Restaurant Owners Are Teaching Their Children About Generational Wealth

Black restaurateurs are in business for more than serving up good food and experiences. These Black family run businesses are creating a legacy of wealth to pass down through generations. By Audarshia Townsend

Credit: The Gathering Spot

The Clayton Sisterhood Project: The Freedom In Sprouting From Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams

Our Black feminine ancestors' memories are present in every form of nature. That's something photographer Laila Annmarie Stevens, aunt of five young Black girls and youngest of five Black women from Queens, New York, hopes to capture in this intimate raw photo series documenting the generations of Black women in her family. Laced throughout the series are sounds of Steven's family gatherings—sounds of joy, happiness and freedom. By Laila Annmarie Stevens

