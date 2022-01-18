Kindred
The Generational Legacies Issue
Black parents are on a mission to leave a legacy of emotional, financial, and generational health. From the science and psychology of generational trauma to the stories of parents on a journey to heal and pass down wealth, this digital issue unpacks what Black families leave behind.
Black Millennial Parents Are Leaving a Legacy of Generational Health
Generational trauma is an unwanted inheritance. Black Millennial parents, however, are determined to end the cycle and usher in a new era of parenting marked by personal growth and generational healing. By Kelly Glass, Celeste Little, and A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez
Gentle Parenting Is a Chance for Black Children, and Parents, To Thrive
Braiding Is More Than a Protective Hairstyle—It's a Black Mothering Tradition
Breaking the Generational Curse of the Strong Black Woman
My Ancestors and the Cells That Bind Me to Them
How These Restaurant Owners Are Teaching Their Children About Generational Wealth
The Clayton Sisterhood Project: The Freedom In Sprouting From Our Ancestors' Wildest Dreams
Our Black feminine ancestors' memories are present in every form of nature. That's something photographer Laila Annmarie Stevens, aunt of five young Black girls and youngest of five Black women from Queens, New York, hopes to capture in this intimate raw photo series documenting the generations of Black women in her family. Laced throughout the series are sounds of Steven's family gatherings—sounds of joy, happiness and freedom. By Laila Annmarie Stevens