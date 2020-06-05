“Act of Kindness” Contest Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this contest.

CONTEST PERIOD: The “Act of Kindness” Contest (“Contest”) begins at 12:00 AM, Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on June 5, 2020 and ends at 11:59 PM E.T. on July 10, 2020 (“Contest Period”). Entries must be received no later than 11:59 PM E.T. on July 10, 2020 to be considered.

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

HOW TO ENTER: During the Contest Period, write an original essay (first-person, non-fiction narrative) responding to this prompt: “Act of Kindness”. The essay should answer: what act of kindness truly touched your family this year? Essay must be a maximum of 300 words, typed. Send an email with the essay either attached (in .doc, .docx, or .PDF format) or typed in the body of the email to kindnesscontest@parents.com with the subject line: “Act of Kindness” Contest. Include your complete name, date of birth, full mailing address, and daytime phone number, as well as your child(ren)’s first name(s) and date(s) of birth in the body of the email.

There is no cost to enter. The response to the prompt and submission of the information requested above via email will be referred to as an “Entry”. All Entries are final upon submission. Entries generated by script, macro, or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All Entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM, ET on July 10, 2020 to be eligible. All Entries are subject to editing. All Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Entry may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

is sexually explicit or suggestive; violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing);

promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message;

is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group; appears to duplicate any other submitted Entries;

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission;

contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses;

contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission;

contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or

violates any law.

Entry must be the original, non-commercial work of the entrant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the Entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, name and likeness permissions from any person who is identifiable in the Entry. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof if requested may render Entry null and void. By submitting an Entry, entrant warrants and represents that he/she and any persons who are identifiable in the Entry consent to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein.

By submitting your Entry, you agree that your Entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your Entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your Entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any Entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) request additional information; and (iii) disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Contest, Sponsor or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule. By entering this Contest, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.

By submitting an Entry, entrant acknowledges and agrees that Sponsor may obtain many Entries in connection with this Contest and/or other contests staged and/or promoted by the Sponsor, and that such Entries may be similar or identical in theme, idea, format or other respects to other Entries submitted in connection with this Contest and/or other contests sponsored by the Sponsor or submitted for other reasons or other materials developed by the Sponsor. Entrant waives any and all claims entrant may have had, may have, and/or may have in the future, that any Entry and/or other works accepted, reviewed and/or used by the entrant may be similar to his/her Entry, or that any compensation is due to entrant in connection with such Entry or other works used by Sponsor.

LIMIT: One (1) Entry per person and per email address throughout the Contest Period. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) email address to enter this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY: This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Contest and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouse, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and each of their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months per year.

JUDGING: On or about July 20, 2020, a panel of qualified judges selected by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will judge all eligible Entries received throughout the Contest Period based on the following criteria: originality (33.34%), quality of writing (33.33%), and adherence to theme (33.33%). The one (1) Entry with the highest total score will be deemed the potential Grand Prize Winner. The five (5) Entries with the next highest total scores will be deemed potential Finalists. In the event of a tie, an additional, tie-breaking judge will determine the Winner or Finalist(s) based on the quality of writing. Sponsor reserves the right to choose fewer than six (6) Winners if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries. Prize awards are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential Winner and Finalists will be notified via email and potential Winner will, and potential Finalists may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of notification or a runner-up winner for the applicable prize may be notified at Sponsor’s sole discretion. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact a potential Winner/Finalist or a potential Winner/Finalist is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, runner-up winner for the applicable prize may be notified.

PRIZE – GRAND PRIZE (1): A check in the amount of $1,000 and the opportunity for the grand prize winner’s essay to be published in Parents magazine and on Parents.com. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Grand Prize package: $1,000.00. Feature of winning essay is at the sole discretion of the Sponsor and is not guaranteed. The opportunity for grand prize winner’s essay to be featured has no retail value, and if this prize component is not available and/or cannot be awarded for any reason, the remaining elements of the prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor's prize obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded.

PRIZE – FINALISTS (5): One (1) $100 Visa or American Express gift card and opportunity for finalists’ essays to be featured in Parents magazine and on Parents.com, ARV $100.00. Total ARV of all finalist prizes awarded $500.00. Gift card is subject to issuer restrictions. Feature of a finalists’ essay is at the sole discretion of the Sponsor and is not guaranteed. The opportunity for a finalists’ essay to be featured has no retail value, and if this prize component is not available and/or cannot be awarded for any reason, the remaining elements of the prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor's prize obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Total ARV of all prizes awarded is $1,500.00.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

LICENSE FOR USE OF ENTRIES: By submitting an Entry, each entrant grants, and represents and warrants that the entrant has the rights and authority necessary to grant, Sponsor an irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable license and right to exploit, edit, modify, and distribute the Entry and all elements of such Entry, including, without limitation, the descriptions and comments for each pin, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide, in perpetuity without compensation, permission or notification to entrant or any third party.

PRIVACY: When you enter the Contest, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, complete mailing address, and email address. Your information will not be sold or rented to third parties. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional data requested on the entry form to be eligible. Incomplete Entries are void. Entrants may be given the option to receive commercial e-mails from Sponsor; however, such emails are optional. Eligibility to participate in the Contest is not dependent upon entrant’s consent to receive e-mails and such consent will not affect entrant’s chances of winning. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.meredith.com/privacy.html.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Contest, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize (or portion thereof) awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Contest), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to release Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Contest and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Contest and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize (or portion thereof), including any travel/activity related thereto.

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled, postage-due or misdirected Entries, or emails; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of Entries, or emails, the announcement of the prizes, or in any Contest -related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Contest if the Contest is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Contest. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the potential winners from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to date of cancellation or termination using the Judging Criteria detailed herein. In the event of a dispute regarding an Online Entry, Online Entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the Online Entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable. Contest is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Grand prize winner will be issued an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.