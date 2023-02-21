Attention anyone wanting to invest in a new Kindle, upgrade their current Kindle, or cut down their mindless screen scrolling—you have to check out Amazon’s hidden trade-in program for its Kindle devices, including the Kindle Paperwhite that lets you nab 20% off plus a gift card worth the value of the device you're trading in.

That's right: the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is originally $189.99, but if you have another Kindle to trade in, you get a 20% off towards a new Kindle and an Amazon gift card worth its value so you can use it to save even more—or use on anything else you want.

To buy: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $152 when you trade in an old Kindle (was $189.99); amazon.com

And here’s my confession: I freaking love this thing. I will admit that I am an unabashed real book lover. But contrary to my fears, an e-reader has not replaced my love of books and reading—it’s given it back to me as a busy parent.

Why Every Parent Needs a Kindle

Here’s the truth: I’m a mom of five kids and my days of leisurely doing anything, let alone strolling bookstores or lounging on the couch are definitely over. So if I want to indulge in my love of reading, I really had two choices: give up or give in.



Once I finally made the decision to give into an e-reader, my time spent actually reading real books again skyrocketed. It’s just as easy to reach for a screen to read a book on as it is to reach for a screen to scroll on. And reading a book brings me so much more pleasure and satisfaction than scrolling mindlessly ever will.

Plus, if you’re anything like me, you frequently have a child or two in your bed, and reading a physical book is literally impossible. An e-reader that emits its own light, and lets me turn pages without disturbing my little bed thief is an absolute gift.



Why a Kindle Paperwhite?

Now that I’ve (hopefully) sold you on the joys of owning an e-reader, you may be wondering, why a Kindle Paperwhite? When it comes to e-readers, you basically have two options: 1) an e-reader that doubles as a tablet like an iPad or Amazon Fire—with these, you have full tablet function, such as watching movies, streaming, or games or 2) an e-reader that is just for reading e-books, period.

The Kindle Paperwhite is my top choice for an e-reader only because it has a special display that reads like an actual page in a book. Plus, Kindle Paperwhites don’t emit blue light, so they may be a better choice for anyone looking to cut down on screens before bed and help improve their sleep.

If you’re on a screen all day for work like I am, it’s nice to know that you’re not adding to your screen debt before bed, too. Unlike other screens, the Paperwhite “doesn’t count” as a screen that can interfere with your sleep or make your eyes tired.

It's also a great gift for kids who love to get lost in books (or even ones who don't) to foster a greater love of reading and keep them off those *other* screens.

The new Signature version of the Kindle Paperwhite also carries some seriously convenient features for parents especially, like:

USB-C charging that can last up to 10 weeks

Wireless charging capability

Adjustable warm and font light

More storage for even more books you love

Audiobook pairing: you can use Bluetooth speakers or headphones and listen to your Audible books directly from the Kindle Paperwhite

It’s waterproof! This little beauty has been tested in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. Perfect for some pool and beachside reading—and no more packing bulky books for vacation!

How to Read Books for Free on Your Kindle Paperwhite

Browse for free Kindle books on Amazon - There are always free books to rent directly through Amazon that you can read on your Kindle; some of these are offered by authors while others will be promotions through Amazon. If you’re a Prime member, there are also some free books available just to Prime members.

Purchase a Kindle Unlimited subscription - With a Kindle Unlimited Subscription (it’s $9.99/mo), you get access to select Kindle books that you can read with no additional charge. Kindle Unlimited is essentially a Netflix for your Kindle e-books.

Use Libby to rent library books and send them to your Kindle - I adore Libby for reading on my Kindle Paperwhite. Libby is an e-reading software used by libraries across the country, so it lets you checkout e-books directly from your local library. You have to download Libby to your phone to use, and enter your local library card info, then once you’ve rented the book you want on the Libby app, you can hit “send to your Kindle” and it will loan the book to your Kindle for a time period. When your loan is up, it automatically “returns” it for you, but you also have the option to return it early if you finish the book so the next person in line can use it too.

If you’re ready to make the plunge to reading more and are ready for that e-reader life, now is a great time to invest in a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition thanks to this awesome deal.

