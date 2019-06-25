Weight Loss & Diets

Here's everything you need to know to help your teen manage her weight and develop a healthy body image. From crash diets to yo-yo problems, we've got you covered.

Most Recent

Kids Who Are Bullied for Their Weight End Up Gaining More, Study Says

Kids Who Are Bullied for Their Weight End Up Gaining More, Study Says

New research shows weight-based teasing causes kids to pack on pounds. Experts explain why and how parents can help.
Read More
Fizzing Out the Fat

Fizzing Out the Fat

Study finds promoting less soda in schools can lower obesity among children.
Read More
How to Talk to Your Child About Losing Weight

How to Talk to Your Child About Losing Weight

Does your child need to lose weight? We'll help you talk about it without hurting her feelings.
Read More
Help Kids Lose Weight

Help Kids Lose Weight

The key to shedding pounds is choosing foods that fight hunger.
Read More
Monitoring What Kids Eat at School

Monitoring What Kids Eat at School

From doughnuts at class parties to pizza in the cafeteria, the food your child gets at school can be seriously unhealthy. But whose job is it to monitor what kids eat?
Read More
Making Time for Gym Class

Making Time for Gym Class

A little physical education could sharply reduce obesity in children, new research shows.
Read More

All Weight Loss & Diets

Dangerous Diets

Dangerous Diets

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com