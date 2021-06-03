The 10 Best Skin Care Products for Teens Right Now

Lavanila Girl The Healthy Deodorant

Our testers gave the Lavanila Girl The Healthy Deodorant 10s across the board. Packed with natural ingredients and adorably packaged, it is pleasing on the skin, nose, and eyes. “The packaging is pretty and my girly girls really liked that about it,” said one mom of testers. “I also really like that it is natural and gentle, their skin was not irritated by it.” Available in three scents (our testers especially liked Beachy Vanilla), this fast-drying, long-lasting deodorant is great for getting tween girls started.