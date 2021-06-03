The 10 Best Skin Care Products for Teens Right Now
During our annual search for the top skin care products for kids, we found the best for your teen too. From starter deodorants to shower products, these all got rave reviews from our teen product testers.
Best First Scented Deodorant
Lavanila Girl The Healthy Deodorant
Our testers gave the Lavanila Girl The Healthy Deodorant 10s across the board. Packed with natural ingredients and adorably packaged, it is pleasing on the skin, nose, and eyes. “The packaging is pretty and my girly girls really liked that about it,” said one mom of testers. “I also really like that it is natural and gentle, their skin was not irritated by it.” Available in three scents (our testers especially liked Beachy Vanilla), this fast-drying, long-lasting deodorant is great for getting tween girls started.
Best First Fragrance-Free Deodorant
TBH Kids Deodorant
The TBH Kids Deodorant is naturally formulated with ingredients like charcoal and arrowroot (to absorb wetness) and coconut oil (to fight odor-causing bacteria and soothe skin). This fragrance-free stick rolls on smooth and clear and will leave tweens smelling fresh and clean. “My son smelled really nice when he used it, which was quite an improvement,” said one mom of a tester.
Best Daily Sunscreen
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+
Our testers gave high ratings for the full line of Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense sunscreens, but their Face Serum SPF 60+ was a clear favorite. Only a bit of serum comes out at a time, so your teen won’t be frustrated by a handful of goop and might even be inspired to reapply. The lightweight, hydrating formula is oxybenzone-, paraben-, and fragrance-free and doesn’t leave a ghostly white cast. “It made my face look glowy, but not greasy,” said one teen tester. “I wish there was more because I liked it so much."
Best Spot Treatment
Stryke Club Stryke Stick
The acne-attacking Stryke Club Stryke Stick formulated specifically for teenage boys makes zapping zits a breeze. “I could tell this product was helping my face look and feel better,” said one teen tester. Testers loved how the applicator made it easy to target spots. Plus, the salicylic acid-infused formula dries clear, so there’s no need to reserve this for early-morning or late-night routines.
Best Acne Patch
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original
Think of the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original as a blemish bandage. The small, round hydrocolloid patches pull the gunk out of pimples. Plus, teens can’t pick at acne when it’s covered with a patch. One teen tester called them her “holy grail.” “They are so satisfying,” she said. “I typically put one on before bed and when I wake up the pimple has significantly decreased in size.”
Best Body Wash for Boys
Prep U 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash
This gentle, hydrating, all-natural body wash is formulated to clean hair too, making the Prep U 2-in-1 Hair and Body Wash the perfect one-and-done for teen boys who want to be showered in less than five minutes. “It leaves hair really soft and doesn’t have the crazy-strong smell of most other 2-in-1s,” said one mom of a tester. “But mostly, I was just grateful that it’s something my son agrees to use!”
Best Body Wash for Girls
Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Body Wash
The Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Body Wash body wash is perfect for a guilt-free lather. Teens can feel good knowing that their body wash is naturally formulated to be healthy for their skin. And with ethically sourced extract and bottles made from recycled materials, it’s good for the planet too. The smell that testers raved about is just an added bonus!
Best Bar Soap
Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap Bar - Unscented
Testers loved how easy it was to build a lather with the sulfate-free, fair trade Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap Bar. And when they rinsed away the shea-butter-infused lather, they were left with soft, hydrated skin. “This was my favorite product by far,” said one teen tester. “I would definitely buy it again.” Plus, the Alaffia brand funds sustainability, education, and gender-equality initiatives in Togo, in West Africa.
Best Lip Care
Mario Badescu Lip Balm (Squeeze Tube)
This squeezable balm full of ingredients like cocoa butter, coconut oil, and shea butter nourishes even the most chapped lips. Our teen testers said the Mario Badescu Lip Balm (Squeeze Tube) ”felt super moisturizing, and it smells super good!”
Best Makeup Remover
Bubble Wipe Out Makeup Remover
If your teen has ventured into the world of makeup, make sure they know the importance of taking it off. Our testers gave the cruelty-free, vegan Bubble Wipe Out Makeup Remover a 10 out of 10 rating for its ability to remove even the toughest of makeup (think caked-on mascara) without irritating their skin or eyes.