Gap Teen’s New Sustainable Collection is Gen-Z Approved and On Sale

Teens are more woke than ever these days. They are vocal about politics, their education, and of course, the environment. Generation Z makes impactful decisions every day, especially when it comes to what they wear, and Gap is stepping up to the plate to give teens clothing that they can feel good about wearing.
The new collection from Gap Teen is designed not only to speak to teens' fashion sense but also to their desire to make a change. The campaign features several teen activists donning the latest clothing, including cool denim, tie-dye lounge sets, graphic tees, and more. The entire line is made with recycled cotton and polyester materials, and the denim is part of Gap's Washwell Program that uses at least 20 percent less water than the conventional wash method.
The campaign's inspiring teens include Rebekah Bruesehoff,13, a transgender youth activist, Little Miss Flint Mari Copeny, 14, Nandi Hildebrand,16, Anti-Bullying Club Founder, Jahkil Jackson,13, a homeless advocate, and Ina Bhoopalam, 19, Dream Equal Co-Founder.
After the challenges of 2020, there's no better time to start fresh with new clothes and a motivating outlook, and your kids might get some inspiration from the ones listed above. All of the items are under $100 and are currently on sale. While we are partial to the throwback Red Hot Chili Peppers tee, we also love the International Women's Day Graphic Tee, with the phrase written across the front.
You can also purchase the Gap Collective Black History Month T-Shirt that comes in five different designs honoring this important month, as well as staples like jeans, denim jackets, sweatshirts, and more that teens will get plenty of good use out of. Check out a few of our favorites from Gap Teen's new collection below.
To buy: Gap Teen Tie-Dye Joggers, $29; gap.com (originally $44.95)
To buy: Teen Recycled Cropped Henley T-Shirt, $16; gap.com (originally $24.95)
To buy: GapFit Teen Sky High Leggings, $25; gap.com (originally $39.95)
To buy: Gap Teen Friends Recycled Cropped Hoodie, $32; gap.com (originally $49.95)