Teens come with a whole new set of parenting concerns. Here's everything you need to know about first dates, first jobs, mood swings, body image, and so much more. Plus: How to protect your teen from violence.

7 Birthday Party Ideas for Teens That They'll Actually Like

Your big kid might not be into balloon animals and superheroes anymore, but birthdays are still a big deal for teens. Take off some of the pressure with one of these party ideas perfect for every type of teenager.
Your Complete Guide to All the TikTok Personas

From e-girls to soft boys, the wide cast of TikTok "characters" users play on the popular app may be difficult to decipher. But if you're a parent of a tween, you've likely already encountered them in real life—whether you knew it or not.
Teens Need to Know They Can Make Money in Trade Careers

High-paying jobs are available for students who choose trade school or vocational or technical education instead of bachelor’s degree programs.
A Parent’s Guide to Dealing With Teen Dating

Help your tween navigate those tricky matters of the heart.
Young Love: Talking to Your Tween About Dating and Romance

Help your tween navigate those tricky matters of the heart.
How to Feed Your Teen's Growth Spurt

Suddenly, your kid is hungry all the time! Here's how to handle feed a teen's growth spurt (and growing appetite) the right way.
Help Kids Lose Weight

The key to shedding pounds is choosing foods that fight hunger.
5 Signs Your Teen Has a Phone Addiction

Studies show teens are more likely to show signs of depression if they are addicted to their cell phone. Here are the signs to look out for and how parents can help.
Curfews for Teens: What's Appropriate for High Schoolers?

Kids Who Are Bullied for Their Weight End Up Gaining More, Study Says

How to Talk to Your Child About Losing Weight

Should I Give My Kids an Allowance for Doing Chores?

Teens and Tampons: What Parents Need to Know About Toxic Shock Syndrome

More than a third of women who contract toxic shock syndrome (TSS) are under the age of 19. Experts explain symptoms, causes, and tips on safe tampon use to teach teens in order to prevent this rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection.

4 Best Birth Control Options for Teens

A Parents' Guide to Teaching Teens About Money

How to Teach Kids to Spot Fake News

Teen Depression: Statistics, Causes, and Treatment

Signs of Depression and Anxiety in Teens

8 Best Summer Jobs for Teens & Tweens, According to Real Parents

10 Best Volunteer Opportunities for Teens, According to Parents

Teen Who Pushed Friend Off 50-Foot Bridge in Viral Video Gets 2 Days in Jail

Teenage Pregnancy: A Parent's Guide

Teen Pregnancy Rates: Can We Predict the Future?

How to Really Embarrass Your Tween or Teen

Social Media & Teens: How Pressure to Get Likes and Followers Is Hurting Them

Teen Chooses Homeschooling So She Can Care for Her Mom Who's Fighting Breast Cancer

Make Your Mystical Dreams Come True With This Mermaid Fin Perfect for Swimming

Chrissy Teigen Is Proud to Raise Her Children in a Generation Where Kids Create the Change

A Massive Inflatable Unicorn Island Actually Exists—This Is Not a Drill

Shimmer and Shine on the Beach This Summer With Unicorn Snot—the SPF of Our Dreams

Amazon Unveils New Feature for Parents of Teens

New High School Dress Code Emphasizes Self-Expression Over Silly Violations

Dad Mends Daughter's Broken Heart, Wins the Internet

This Trendy New Teen Challenge is One We Can Get Behind

New Research Reveals Alarming Trend in Teen Drug Overdoses

This Teen Took McDonald's-Themed Senior Pictures and We're Lovin' It

Trump Administration Cuts Dozens of Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs

Snorting Chocolate Is Apparently a Way Teens Get High Now

