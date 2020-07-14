Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target’s New Face Masks for Kids Are So Cute and Affordable, They’re Bound to Sell Out

We’ve been waiting for this! Target just launched face masks for kids online, and they’re as cute as you would expect. The in-house Target brand, Cat & Jack, which is known for its great clothing styles for kids, is now making reusable cloth face masks.

The masks come in packs of two and, of course, the designs are utterly charming. They include tie-dye, sharks, unicorns, solids like classic black, and green camo. Many of the packs include one printed mask and one coordinating solid mask so kids can switch it up depending on their style mood that day.

We love that the double-layer masks are made entirely with cotton andhave elastic ear straps, a built-in filter pocket, and a contoured nose covering for a closer fit. Plus, you can’t beat the low price point. At just $4, these machine-washable face masks are a great way to stock up on this year’s number one accessory.

If you want to shop for yourself, Target is also selling reusable face masks for adults. Its Universal Thread brand rolled out floral face mask two-packs that are subtle and stylish. You can shop all of Target’s new face masks for kids and adults here.

Because these masks are so adorable and affordable, we doubt they’ll stay in stock for long. Be sure to grab your favorite design before it sells out.