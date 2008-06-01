28 Cute Baby Pics of Potential Cover Model Kids
Calli Jane
Calli Jane says "Look at me!"Please note that the photos in this slideshow are in no way representative of who will be chosen as a semifinalist, finalist, or winner.
Sienna Jade
Sienna Jade loves to make faces for the camera.
Yoshitaka
Simple things make 1-year-old Yoshi so happy.
Micah
Micah's chowing down on some paper in this silly picture.
Kaliyah
Kaliyah is practicing posing for her mom, the amateur photographer.
Lena
Lena is having a blast at the park.
Chloe
Chloe loves to smile—she's such a happy baby!
Addy Girl
Addy enjoying time outside.
Stella
Pool time for baby Stella!
Scarlett
Scarlett's ready to say "Good morning!"
Ella Grace
Ella Grace brings a smile every day.
Ryan
Ryan on his first birthday, looking out into the yard.
Amos
Amos grins and grins, showing off his chubby cheeks.
Daniela Louise
Daniela loves the snow, even when it takes sooo long to melt!
Taylen
Taylen's mom shared one of her favorite photos for the Model Search.
Trinity Jayde
Trinity is all dolled up in her pink peony headband.
Davis
Davis shows off his mini-Beckham-style Mohawk.
Jack
Jack at 8 months old, having a little nibble on his toes.
Cam
Cam is totally absorbed in watching Elmo.
Reagan
Reagan loves pretending that her stuffed animals are babies.
Ashley
Ashley loves to wear hats.
Savannah
Savannah puts on a big smile for the camera.
AJ
Little AJ is all dressed up in his new spring outfit.
Haley
Haley's having fun on the rides at the zoo.
Eden Nicole
Eden's ready for her close-up!
Malia
This is her "charismatic Malia" face.
Gavin
Gavin's taking a nature walk in the yard with Mom.
Anahi
Anahi is ready for a butterfly hunt in the backyard.