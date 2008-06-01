28 Cute Baby Pics of Potential Cover Model Kids

June 01, 2008
Check out some of the seriously adorable children entered in the Parents Magazine Cover Model Search.
Calli Jane

Calli Jane says "Look at me!"Please note that the photos in this slideshow are in no way representative of who will be chosen as a semifinalist, finalist, or winner.

 

Sienna Jade

Sienna Jade loves to make faces for the camera.

 

Yoshitaka

Simple things make 1-year-old Yoshi so happy.

 

Micah

Micah's chowing down on some paper in this silly picture.

 

Kaliyah

Kaliyah is practicing posing for her mom, the amateur photographer.

 

Lena

Lena is having a blast at the park.

 

Chloe

Chloe loves to smile—she's such a happy baby!

 

Addy Girl

Addy enjoying time outside.

 

Stella

Pool time for baby Stella!

 

Scarlett

Scarlett's ready to say "Good morning!"

 

Ella Grace

Ella Grace brings a smile every day.

 

Ryan

Ryan on his first birthday, looking out into the yard.

 

Amos

Amos grins and grins, showing off his chubby cheeks.

 

Daniela Louise

Daniela loves the snow, even when it takes sooo long to melt!

 

Taylen

Taylen's mom shared one of her favorite photos for the Model Search.

 

Trinity Jayde

Trinity is all dolled up in her pink peony headband.

 

Davis

Davis shows off his mini-Beckham-style Mohawk.

 

Jack

Jack at 8 months old, having a little nibble on his toes.

 

Cam

Cam is totally absorbed in watching Elmo.

 

Reagan

Reagan loves pretending that her stuffed animals are babies.

 

Ashley

Ashley loves to wear hats.

 

Savannah

Savannah puts on a big smile for the camera.

 

AJ

Little AJ is all dressed up in his new spring outfit.

 

Haley

Haley's having fun on the rides at the zoo.

 

Eden Nicole

Eden's ready for her close-up!

 

Malia

This is her "charismatic Malia" face.

 

Gavin

Gavin's taking a nature walk in the yard with Mom.

 

Anahi

Anahi is ready for a butterfly hunt in the backyard.

 

