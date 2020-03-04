Child Models

Are you considering child modeling? Here's what you need to know about letting your child, tween, or teen model from putting together a portfolio, acing the audition, fees, risks, and more.

See Asher Nash, Adorable Toddler Model with Down Syndrome, in His First Photo Shoot
A journey that started with "no" has lead to a resounding "YES!"
Toddler with Down Syndrome Rejected by Talent Agency Lands Modeling Gig
This adorable toddler with Down syndrome just landed a modeling contract with Osh Kosh B'Gosh!
Yes! Another Major Retailer Features Models With Disabilities in Its Ads
Kmart joins Target in promoting acceptance for people of all abilities through its advertising.
Could Your Child Be a Model?
Of course your child's cute—but is he or she baby modeling material? Here's a peek at a day in the life of a child model, plus, what baby modeling agencies really want.
Child Modeling: Everything Parents Need to Know
What's it like to be on set? How much do child models make an hour? Keep reading for the inside scoop on modeling early in life. 
27 Cute Pics of Potential Cover Babies and Kids
These seriously cute babies were in the running to be on the cover of Parents magazine. 
39 Adorable Baby Pics of Could-Be Cover Kids
Check out a few of the seriously cute kids entered in the Parents Magazine Cover Model Search.
Behind the Scenes at a Parents Magazine Cover Shoot
Meet the Parents Cover Model Search finalists! After weeks poring over hundreds of thousands of photos, Parents judges selected the top 20 cover-worthy kids. All semifinalists were asked for a few more at-home snaps to help narrow the field and then five finalists joined us in New York City for a professional cover photo shoot.
28 Cute Baby Pics of Potential Cover Model Kids
The Model Child: A Look into Child Modeling
Your Child Modeling Questions, Answered
How Your Child Can Model for Parents Magazine

My Baby Is a Model

NYC baby modeling sounds glamorous, but posing for the camera is really hard work—for both of us.

