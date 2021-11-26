Parents Say This Clothing Subscription Box Is the 'Best Way to Shop for Kids'—and It's 50% Off Today
Shopping is fun when you find exactly what you're looking for. But oftentimes, that's not the case. For those who seem to strike out on kids' clothing, consider a subscription with Kidpik. In honor of Black Friday, you can get half-off your first box today with code HOLIDAY50—no commitment required.
Kidpik is an online retailer that designs and produces its own clothing, shoes, and accessories for kids. It offers clothing sizes ranging from 2T to 16 and shoes sizes between 7T and 6 youth. If you want to buy individual pieces, you can shop à la carte in the gift-giving section. Everything is 40 percent off right now (and orders over $50 shop free), so it's a good time to knock out present shopping. Some of our favorite sale pieces are this denim hooded jacket and this adorable star-print sweater.
For a roundabout way of gifting yourself, sign up for a Kidpik subscription plan to receive monthly or seasonal deliveries curated by style experts. The subscription service has garnered more than 20,000 positive reviews from parents, who say things like, "the stylists always hit it out of the park with their picks" and that "all the clothes are so cute and fit really well."
Sign Up: Kidpik Clothing Subscription Box, use code HOLIDAY50 for half-off your first box; kidpik.com
To get started, create an account. Then you'll take a style quiz that asks your child's age, favorite colors and patterns, clothing and shoe sizes (you can even mark if they prefer an elastic waist), and other questions that will help your stylist customize a box your child will love. If you don't want your package to include something—say, shoes or jeans—you can opt out of receiving those items.
Each box comes with seven items total, including tops, bottoms, shoes, and accessories (unless you marked you didn't want them). They can easily be mixed and matched with each other and with what's already in your kid's closet.
"Our Kidpik shipped quickly, and we loved everything we received. I especially loved watching my child's face light up while opening it," one five-star shopper wrote in their review. "No more hours wasted in-store shopping. This is the best way to shop for kids, no doubt!"
There are three delivery frequencies available: every four, six, and 12 weeks. Prices vary from box to box, but Kidpik costs around $98 per box with an average of $14 per item. If you end up loving your subscription, make sure to tell your friends: Kidpix offers a $30 discount to members who refer new people to sign up.
If you ever need to change your style preferences, sizing, or deliveries (skip, pause, or cancel), you can easily make adjustments in your Kidpik account. Plus, you can add more than one kid to it, so everyone in the house can receive their own customized box. Subscription boxes have free shipping and returns (they come with prepaid envelopes), and, best of all, all items come with a free seven-day trial, giving you time to try everything on and decide which items are winners. You only buy what you want to keep; however, you score 30 percent off your package if you decide to keep all seven pieces.
"The personal shopper has all three of my kids' personal styles pegged perfectly now! We're excited to see how accurate the next box is," one customer said.
Black Friday comes and goes in the blink of an eye, so don't miss out on this incredible deal of half-off your first Kidpik subscription box. It's the true definition of a win-win.