Parents Say This Clothing Subscription Box Is the 'Best Way to Shop for Kids'—and It's 50% Off Today

Kidpik is an online retailer that designs and produces its own clothing, shoes, and accessories for kids. It offers clothing sizes ranging from 2T to 16 and shoes sizes between 7T and 6 youth. If you want to buy individual pieces, you can shop à la carte in the gift-giving section. Everything is 40 percent off right now (and orders over $50 shop free), so it's a good time to knock out present shopping. Some of our favorite sale pieces are this denim hooded jacket and this adorable star-print sweater.