These Colorful, Limited-Edition J.Crew Tees and Totes Support Teachers Across the Country
With the state of the world right now and the way school budgets are structured, every parent of a school-age child has probably been bombarded with requests for donations this fall. So many of us want to give to our kids' schools and to those less fortunate, but it's hard to figure out how and where to do so effectively. A new limited collection of T-shirts, totes, and sweatshirts for women and girls at J.Crew answers that question in an especially colorful way.
The latest capsule collection from J.Crew's Garments for Good is a collaboration with Brooklyn-based painter Katherine Bernhardt, who has lent her artwork to some very cool items. The best part is that 50 percent of the retail price goes to arts education programs via DonorsChoose, the nonprofit that helps get the school supplies teachers need to do their jobs. And while we certainly recommend donating directly to DonorsChoose because of the admirable way it empowers public school teachers, it's also very fun to wear your support in this way.
Katherine Bernhardt x J.Crew includes two limited-edition totes, a pouch (which would also make a great pencil case!), a kids' T-shirt, a women's sweatshirt, and a women's long-sleeve T-shirt.
"One [design] is a mix of the Statue of Liberty with pizza and the iconic 'I Love NY' symbol: New York, freedom and liberty," Bernhardt said in a Q&A on the brand's website about the pieces made for the collection. "When people wear this artwork, I hope they think about New York and some of the best elements of America. The other [piece] is all about going back to school, and I painted things that could be found in any elementary school classroom."
Below are more items from the collection, which are all available at jcrew.com. While you're there, you may also be interested to know that there's an end-of-summer sale happening through September 19, with discounts of 50 percent off when you use the code SALETIME.
