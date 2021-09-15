With the state of the world right now and the way school budgets are structured, every parent of a school-age child has probably been bombarded with requests for donations this fall. So many of us want to give to our kids' schools and to those less fortunate, but it's hard to figure out how and where to do so effectively. A new limited collection of T-shirts, totes, and sweatshirts for women and girls at J.Crew answers that question in an especially colorful way.