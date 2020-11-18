This New ‘Harry Potter’ Glasses Line Is the Magical Boost Kids Need This Year

Kids have had it rough this year. They’ve had to adapt to remote learning while dealing with the normal pressure that a school year brings, as a worldwide pandemic looms in the background. As parents, we have spent the last eight months desperately trying to support our children in both big and small ways (without losing our own minds in the process). We’ve bolstered them with additional educational resources, attempted to get them to stay as physically active as possible, and supported their online learning as best we can.