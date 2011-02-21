6 Sweet Hairstyles for Girls
The JoJo
If your daughter is obsessed with reality star and big-bow aficionado JoJo Siwa, she's probably already begged you for JoJo's signature hairstyle. To re-create it: Pull hair into a high side ponytail situated toward the back of the head. "This will ensure that the tail won't fall into your child's face," says New York City hairstylist Alfred Lester, who styled the looks in this story. Secure it with a regular elastic band, and then add the bow on top—otherwise you could end up with an upside-down bow. Use a bobby pin to hold it in place. JoJo Siwa Signature Hair Bow, $7 to $13; claires.com.
Pin It to Win It
This bold look brings the humble bobby pin center stage, and keeps whispies out of your child's eyes so she can focus, says Nicole Casamassima, a hairstylist at the Nexxus New York Salon. "I recently did this for my daughter after she complained that her outfit was boring, and it made her feel so special." To get the look, part hair, grab three to five decorative bobby pins, and stack them along one side; stop before you reach the ear. If your child has fine hair, spritz with dry shampoo to help the pins grip it, says Casamassima. Kitsch Star Pins, $10 to $14 for a set of two; mykitsch.com.
Dubble Bubble
"If you can part hair and add rubber bands, you can do this," says Rocio Medina, a hairstylist at Milk & Cookies Kid Spa & Salon, in New York City. Spritz on a detangler (try Gryph & Ivyrose Get-A-Grip Detanger, $29; gryphandivyrose.com) to make hair easy to section, then use the end of a comb to create a middle part. Focusing on one half of the hair, make a horizontal part one third of the way back from the hairline and secure that top section into a ponytail. Then make another horizontal part two thirds of the way back, and secure that section, along with your first ponytail, with an elastic. Continue in this way, then wrap the remaining hair into a bun. repeat on the other side. Proclaim Assorted Brights Rubber Bands, $2; sallybeauty.com.
Topknot Twins
This '90s throwback is playful and easy, and it works on any hair type—straight, textured, or in a twist-out like our model's. If hair is frizzy, apply a leave-in conditioner or detangler (like Garnier Whole Blends Oat Delicacy Gentle Detangling Milk, $5; drugstores), then create a center part. Gather the sections at the front of the crown to make two high ponytails that sit directly above the eyebrows, says Lester. Wrap tails around the base of the ponytails, then hold in place with two different-colored elastics. Goody Elastics, $3; drugstores.
Heart Bun
This is a gorgeous, unique style that requires an experienced braider. You'll need a wide-tooth comb, fine-tooth comb, hair clip, and ponytail holders. (Directions on next slide)
Heart Braid How-To
Step 1: Starting with damp hair (either towel-dried or misted), use a wide-tooth comb to detangle the hair. Then, using a fine-tooth comb, part the hair down the middle of the head. Clip one side up right above the ear.
Step 2: On the other side of the part, use the fine comb to gather a thin section of hair from the crown. This section should measure about 2 inches from the hairline to the top of the head.
Step 3: Divide this section into three, and begin a French braid starting at the crown and curving toward the temple, then toward the back of the head, like the top lobe of a heart. You will be lifting hair into the braid only from this side of the part. Leave no loose hair in front of the ear.
Step 4: When you reach the center part at the back of the head, secure the braid with a ponytail holder. If the hair is very long, end the braid about midear; the ends will hang down the back.
Step 5: Unclip the hair on the other side of the part and repeat the process. Secure with a ponytail holder.
Step 6: Join the two ends of the braids together in the back with a ponytail holder to form the bottom point of the heart.
The Ballerina Chignon
This graceful look is often thought of as a classic ballerina style and looks lovely when worn with a full skirt that twirls. The style has been popular throughout time because of its association with elegance and the ease with which it can be created. You can make this even fancier by placing small pearl or sparkly beads on hairpins and planting them along the top of the chignon. To create this hairstyle, you'll need a comb or paddle brush, fine-tooth comb, ponytail holders, several hairpins, and optional sparkly or peal beads. (Directions on next slide)
Ballerina Chignon How-To
Step 1: Starting with dry hair, comb or brush the hair to smooth and detangle it. Let hair fall where it naturally parts.
Step 2: Using a fine-tooth comb, section top front portion of hair horizontally, from the top of one ear to the top of the other ear. Pull the lower section of hair back into a ponytail and secure with a ponytail holder.
Step 3: Comb the front section straight back neatly and use hairpins to pin the hair into the ponytail base. This will make the sides of the style neat and sleek.
Step 4: Split the ponytail in half horizontally. Comb the top section up and roll it up into a loop. Using 2 or 3 hairpins (depending on the thickness of the hair), pin the ends to the base of the ponytail.
Step 5: Comb the lower section of hair down. Rolling it under, make a loop. Use hairpins to pin the ends to the base of the ponytail.
Step 6: Using several hairpins, stretch out the loops of hair all around the ponytail base, so the loops each form a semicircle -- one on the top and one on the bottom. If you wish, add small sparkly or pearl beads to hairpins and crown the top of the chignon.
Excerpted from Cozy's Complete Guide to Girls' Hair by Cozy Friedman (Artisan Books).