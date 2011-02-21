6 Sweet Hairstyles for Girls

Step 1: Starting with damp hair (either towel-dried or misted), use a wide-tooth comb to detangle the hair. Then, using a fine-tooth comb, part the hair down the middle of the head. Clip one side up right above the ear.

Step 2: On the other side of the part, use the fine comb to gather a thin section of hair from the crown. This section should measure about 2 inches from the hairline to the top of the head.

Step 3: Divide this section into three, and begin a French braid starting at the crown and curving toward the temple, then toward the back of the head, like the top lobe of a heart. You will be lifting hair into the braid only from this side of the part. Leave no loose hair in front of the ear.

Step 4: When you reach the center part at the back of the head, secure the braid with a ponytail holder. If the hair is very long, end the braid about midear; the ends will hang down the back.

Step 5: Unclip the hair on the other side of the part and repeat the process. Secure with a ponytail holder.

Step 6: Join the two ends of the braids together in the back with a ponytail holder to form the bottom point of the heart.

Excerpted from Cozy's Complete Guide to Girls' Hair by Cozy Friedman (Artisan Books).