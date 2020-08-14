Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Here: These are the Best Deals on Everything You Need for Your Kids

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and a great time to stock up on everything you need for the family. While the sale officially launches on August 19, select cardmembers and Nordy Club members can shop now. And if you have that access, we suggest you get to it because you can score major deals on gear like strollers, car seats, and clothes and shoes for your kids — while they’re in stock.
If you're not a cardmember or Nordy Club member, that's OK; you're still able to preview the sale and add items to your Wish List. You'll just have to wait until the official start date to purchase.
Until then, we found the best deals on baby and kid must-haves, like the popular Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair for more than 25 percent less and the Maxi-Cosi Zelia Travel System for over $125 off. You can see the full list of gear discounts here . Of course, you can also stock up on tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories for kids. We’re especially excited about the many winter items included in Nordstrom’s sale that our kids will wear all upcoming season, like these UGG shimmer boots slashed by over 40 percent and this The North Face Fleece that will keep kids warm and stylish (and is marked down by 30 percent right now).
Moms can also take advantage of the great deals and shop major discounts on leggings , sneakers , and cardigans that are perfect to complete your work-from-home wardrobe. We will definitely be purchasing these Spanx Faux Leather Leggings on sale to get us through the fall.
Be sure to act fast because these items are sure to sell out way before the sale's end date of August 30. Below, check out the best deals on gear, clothing, and shoes for kids you can score during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.