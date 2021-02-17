Disney Just Collaborated with This Comfy Shoe Brand on a Collection for the Whole Family

Native shoes are known for being odor-resistant and easy to clean, and these styles are no exception. They're a no-brainer if your family is planning a trip to Walt Disney World, but they are also great for everyday wear at the playground, under the sprinklers, or around a school campus because they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. Fans of the brand on Amazon love that the versatile shoes "can be worn in the water, the dirt, sand… and they clean up so easily."