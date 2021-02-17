Disney Just Collaborated with This Comfy Shoe Brand on a Collection for the Whole Family

Take one trip to the playground during the summer, and you're bound to see several kids wearing brightly colored rubber shoes with perforations. These shoes have developed somewhat of a following over the years thanks to their durable construction and comfortable fit. The brand that makes this particular summer footwear is Native Shoes, and it just collaborated with Disney on several adorable new styles.
The collection features Native's most popular shoe style, the Jefferson, decked out with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Four new designs are available, including two for adults, so the whole family can spend the summer in matching Disney gear.
The shoes for kids are available in sizes C7 to J1 and come in an all-over Mickey Mouse print with a white background and a singular Minnie Mouse on a red background. The adult versions include a black shoe with an all-over Mickey Mouse print and a red shoe with an all-over Minnie Mouse print — both are available for pre-order and expected to ship on February 26.
Native shoes are known for being odor-resistant and easy to clean, and these styles are no exception. They're a no-brainer if your family is planning a trip to Walt Disney World, but they are also great for everyday wear at the playground, under the sprinklers, or around a school campus because they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. Fans of the brand on Amazon love that the versatile shoes "can be worn in the water, the dirt, sand… and they clean up so easily."
Act fast and shop the Disney collaboration with Native Shoes below. They're sure to sell out way before the summer.
To buy: Minnie Mouse Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes, $44.99; shopdisney.com
To buy: Mickey Mouse Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes, $44.99; shopdisney.com
To buy: Mickey Mouse Shoes for Men by Native Shoes, $54.99; shopdisney.com
To buy: Minnie Mouse Shoes for Women by Native Shoes, $54.99; shopdisney.com