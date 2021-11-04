The Best Kids' Boots for All Kinds of Winter Weather
Falling temperatures mean it's time to put away summer clothes and shoes in favor of warmer and more weatherproof options. If you saved your kids' snow boots from last year, it's also time to marvel at how fast their feet grow. Though it would be nice if their shoes would last for more than a season, shopping for new winter boots for kids doesn't have to be a drag.
Best Kids' Snow Boots
- Best Rated: Gubarun Snow Boots Winter
- Best Overall: The North Face Kids Alpenglow IV
- Most Durable: Kamik Kids Snobuster 1
- Most Affordable: Cat & Jack Kids' Kit Lace-Up Winter Boots
- Best Splurge: UGG Kids Classic Clear Mini II
- Cutest Kids: Morendl Kids' Snow Boots
- Best for Girls: Dream Pairs Knee High Winter Snow Boots
- Best for Boys: Sorel Kids Flurry
- Best Unisex: Kamik Rocket Cold Weather Boot
- Best Lightweight: Baby Bogs NW Garden
What To Look For in Kids' Winter Boots
Little ones may not realize that their feet are cold as quickly as bigger kids and adults will — probably because sometimes they're too busy having fun stomping around in the snow or bouncing through puddles to notice — which is why it's important to pay attention to a few keywords when shopping. If you want boots that hold up just as well to melting snow as to rainy days, you'll want a pair that is waterproof rather than water resistant. Also, you should be mindful of just how tall of a boot you need. If your child is going to be stomping through high snow drifts, you'll want a taller boot that will keep snow from coming in over the cuff, soaking their socks and making little feet cold.
Below are the snow boots that meet all the necessary criteria and have also earned the highest customer ratings and reviews.
Best Rated: Gubarun Snow Boots Winter
The Gubarun snow boots are the highest-rated boots on Amazon, with more than 1,500 five-star reviews. They offer a waterproof and slip-resistant design that will keep your little one on their feet even in icy conditions, and they come in a variety of colors. Parents love that they're "[l]ightweight and very comfortable. My daughter, the original tom-boy, played hard in them all winter, and they still look new. She says they're very cushiony and have great traction too. They also kept her feet very dry and warm." Available in sizes 3.5T-9Y.
To buy: Gubarun Snow Boots Winter, $29.99-$42.99; amazon.com.
Best Overall: The North Face Kids Alpenglow IV
Guaranteed to keep tiny toes warm all the way down to temperatures of minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit, these North Face Kids Alpenglow IV boots are made from a waterproof ballistic nylon with leather overlays. The seams are cemented and completely waterproof, so they'll be comfortably dry for longer. "Great quality and perfect for extreme weather," wrote one reviewer. Available in sizes 10T-7Y.
To buy: The North Face Kids Alpenglow IV, $64.95; zappos.com.
Most Durable: Kamik Kids Snobuster 1
A heavy-duty boot that is sure to last through the entire season, the Kamik Kids Snobuster 1 has a 6 mm-thick liner to keep little feet dry in the wettest of weather. There's also a durable round toe with a synthetic rubber outsole that will help these boots last for more than one season. "My 3-year-old wore these for a full year," one reviewer wrote. "We took the insert out to make room for growing feet and he still loves them." Available in sizes 8T-6Y.
To buy: Kamik Kids Snobuster 1, $44.99; zappos.com.
Most Affordable: Cat & Jack Kids' Kit Lace-Up Winter Boot
These Cat & Jack waterproof boots come in five different colors, giving you options for those with very particular tastes. Your kids' feet will stay warm thanks to the faux-fur lining, and the treaded outsole will ensure they keep their footing even in slippery situations. "These look just like a fabulous Sorel boot for a fraction of the cost," one reviewer wrote. "My daughter says they are warm and cozy, and the sizing was good." Available in sizes 13C-6Y.
To buy: Cat & Jack Kids' Kit Lace-Up Winter Boots, $34.99; target.com.
Best Splurge: UGG Kids Classic Clear Mini II
These fan favorite waterproof boots by UGG Kids are lined with faux shearling and outfitted with a soft foam sole for a comfortable day of playing. "On a rainy day in [Maryland] my daughter picks these up because we are in between weather," one parent wrote. "So it's cold and rainy. They kept her feet nice and dry and didn't get cloudy, and her favorite part is they kept her feet warm." Available in sizes 10T-6Y.
To buy: UGG Kids Classic Clear Mini II, $119.95; zappos.com.
Cutest Boots: Morendl Kids' Snow Boots
If you're looking for a winter boot that will warm both feet and hearts, then look no further than these animal-inspired boots. Available in a collection of cute critters (we love the fox), these flexible boots are comfortable enough for all-day wear while also being durable and breathable. Waterproof and wind resistant, these boots are available from 4T-4Y. "I asked my daughter to try them on [and] she wouldn't take them off," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: Morendl Kids' Snow Boots, $22.99-$39.99; amazon.com.
Best for Girls: Dream Pairs Knee High Winter Snow Boots
One of the 19 colors these winter boots come in must match your child's unique style. The waterproof shell is outfitted with a 200 gram Thermolite insulation that is rated for use in temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees. "This is the fourth pair of this brand of boots I've purchased," one reviewer wrote. "I only need new ones because my kids are growing—the boots have definitely lasted." Available in sizes 9T-6Y.
To buy: Dream Pairs Girls Knee High Winter Snow Boots, $31.99-$39.99; amazon.com.
Best for Boys: Sorel Kids Flurry
These slip-on Sorel boots, which come in four different colors, are a great choice for younger children who struggle with laces and straps. There's an adjustable strap at the ankle to cinch the boot closed and prevent snow or moisture from coming in the top. The footbed is lined with a comfortable cushion, so your kid will never tire of running around outside. "Best boots ever!" one reviewer raved. "These boots keep my kids' feet warm and dry for hours in Michigan cold/snow/ice all winter. After a whole winter of use/abuse, they are still in excellent condition to pass on. Worth every penny!" Available in sizes 8T-7Y.
To buy: Sorel Kids Flurry, $64.95; zappos.com.
Best Unisex: Kamik Rocket Cold Weather Boot
Waterproof and made with a moisture-wicking liner, these Kamik boots are designed to adjust to your child's foot. There are two cinch straps that will help ensure a snug fit every time they wear them. These boots are rated for comfort in temperatures as low as minus 40, so you know your child will stay warm no matter how long they're outside. "This is probably my child's ninth pair of Kamik boots, and he requests them every year or when he outgrows a pair," wrote one reviewer. "Excellent quality, our go-to brand every winter. He wears them well into the cold spring weather during rainy, muddy hikes too." Available in sizes 8T-7Y.
To buy: Kamik Rocket Cold Weather Boot, $22-$133.85; amazon.com.
Best Lightweight: Toddlers' Ultralight Winter Boots
If you're worried about heavy, bulky snow boots slowing your tyke down, Baby Bogs are a good option. Though the outer layer is soft, it's waterproof, and the lightweight plush synthetic lining is moisture-wicking and insulated, so feet stay dry and warm. The boots also come with easy grab handles, allowing your littles ones to pull them on themselves. "[My daughter] can pull these on herself and they are cozy and lightweight and warm," one commenter posted. "She can still climb on playgrounds and run quickly." Available in sizes 5T-10T.
To buy: Toddlers' Ultralight Winter Boots, $54.95; zappos.com.