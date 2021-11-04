The Best Kids' Boots for All Kinds of Winter Weather

Little ones may not realize that their feet are cold as quickly as bigger kids and adults will — probably because sometimes they're too busy having fun stomping around in the snow or bouncing through puddles to notice — which is why it's important to pay attention to a few keywords when shopping. If you want boots that hold up just as well to melting snow as to rainy days, you'll want a pair that is waterproof rather than water resistant. Also, you should be mindful of just how tall of a boot you need. If your child is going to be stomping through high snow drifts, you'll want a taller boot that will keep snow from coming in over the cuff, soaking their socks and making little feet cold.