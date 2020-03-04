Kid Fashion

The Best Kids' Boots for All Kinds of Winter Weather
We found the 10 highest-rated waterproof snow boots for kids from Target, Amazon, and Zappos.
10 Cute Halloween Pajamas for Kids
These comfortable Halloween pajamas are perfect for the night before trick-or-treating—and they'll bring back memories long after the candy is gone.
This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More
LeBron James' daughter Zhuri has given her seal of approval to this new Janie and Jack collection
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 10, Models for OshKosh B'Gosh's Back-to-School Campaign
The Today is Someday campaign pays tribute to the childhood experiences of Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.
Old Navy Tells First-Grader They Plan to Develop Pockets in Girls' Jeans After She Writes Them a Letter 
“Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake,” the first-grader wrote
Nurses and Athletes Swear by These Slip-On Sneakers That 'Fit Like a Glove'
"I've worked two 12-hour shifts in them with no issues at all"
Girl Scout Cookie Sneakers Are Coming to Make Your Shoe Game a Whole Lot Sweeter
Girl Scouts USA announced its partnership with K-Swiss to create three designs inspired by the iconic cookies.
The 1980s Banana Clip Is Back—and Our Favorite Set Is on Sale for Under $6 Right Now
Get your ponytails ready.
Disney Just Collaborated with This Comfy Shoe Brand on a Collection for the Whole Family
Gap Teen's New Sustainable Collection is Gen-Z Approved and On Sale
President and First (Little) Lady! Kids Channel Barack and Michelle Obama's Inauguration Looks
5 Supremely Comfy Crocs Parents and Kids Will Love to Wear in the Winter

Justin Bieber Is Releasing His Own Line of Crocs, and That Tracks

He also gave the world a "rhyme-ski doodle" to celebrate.

A 13-year-old Girl Was Sent to the Principal's Office for Her "Distracting" Baggy Sweater
11 Cool Kids' Shoes We Love
Keds' Latest Collaboration With Rifle Paper Co. May Just Be the Perfect Fall Statement Piece
Move Over, Moccasins—There's a New Freshly Picked Sneaker in Town
Tea Collection's Fall Kids Line Features Designs Inspired by Great American Artists
Your Favorite Instagram Cult Flats Brand, Rothy's, Now Has Kids Shoes
Gymboree Stores and Clothes Just Got an All-Around Trendy Makeover
We Tried the New Stitch Fix Clothing Box for Kids and We’re Sold
Joanna Gaines' New Children's Clothing Line for Matilda Jane Is Summery & Sweet
Target Paired With the Museum of Ice Cream to Create the Coolest Kids Apparel Line for Summer
Gap's New 'Star Wars' Line for Kids & Babies Is Seriously Cool
Mom Tired of Short-Shorts and Tight Clothes for Girls Finds a Happy Medium
Disney Is Releasing a New Toms Collection, and You're Not Going to Want to Leave These Shoes Behind at the Ball
H&M Issues Apology for Racist Hoodie and Model Pairing
Old Navy Announces the Launch of Their Kids' Subscription Box
This Trendy New Teen Challenge is One We Can Get Behind
Teachers and Students Show Off Their Creativity in New Set of Back-to-School Videos
5 Cool Back to School Outfits for Girls
5 Cool Back to School Outfits for Boys
'Still a Girl' and 'Still a Boy' Photo Series Showcases Strong, Confident Kids
Check Out These Amazing Empowering T-Shirts for Girls AND Boys
Nineties Kids, Rejoice: Limited Too Is Making a Triumphant Return
Why Are Stores Still Selling Padded Training Bras?
JCPenney's New Campaign Gives Back-to-School Essentials to Kids in Need
Kim Kardashian West's 'Transgression' of the Week: Dressing North in a Corset
