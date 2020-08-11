These Reusable Face Masks Double as Stuffys to Keep Kids Safe and Comforted All Day Long

Face masks aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to get kids to wear one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering when outside, and as families gear up to send their children back to school, wearing a face mask will be more important than ever. That’s why we love Cubcoats! The brand makes kid-friendly face masks that double as a stuffy so kids can feel comfortable and safe wherever they go.
Cubcoats originally released a line of face masks based on its most popular characters: Pimm the Puppy, Tomo the Tiger, Kali the Kitty, and Bori the Bear . But the brand recently added new styles to its lineup and also made a few tweaks to make the masks even more kid-friendly. Now kids can choose from Uki the Unicorn, Syd Syd the Shark, or Dayo the Dinosaur , and in addition to being utterly adorable, the masks fold into a stuffed animal that can be worn around your child’s wrist or as a hair tie.
The masks are made with two layers of 100 percent cotton, which are reusable and machine washable. A single mask costs $12.99, but parents can also purchase the Mask Buddies 3-pack for $24.99 . For older kids, Cubcoats also makes a reversible mask donned with lightning bolts and a galaxy print for $11.99, or you can purchase a two-pack for just $19.99
Shop the adorable masks below before they sell out!
