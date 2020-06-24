Carter’s Can’t Keep These $3 Reusable Face Masks for Kids in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Carter’s recently launched reusable cloth face masks for kids, and they are too cute—and too affordable—not to purchase. In recent months, tons of stores across the country have rolled out face masks due to the CDC’s recommendation that everyone over the age of 2 wear one outside when social distancing isn’t possible. Children’s retailers like Cubcoats and shopDisney have created colorful masks for kids in kid-friendly prints, while major retailers like Gap and Old Navy have also started creating masks for both kids and adults.

Since it looks like these recommendations are going to be in place for a while, families might want to start thinking about building a face mask stockpile. With school starting soon, kids will likely need several face masks to get them through the week, perhaps even a different one for each school day (which would also lessen how often you have to wash them). Face masks, along with hand sanitizer, will be topping our list of back to school supplies this year.

Carter’s launched its face masks for kids in three different patterns—striped, floral, and plaid—but two have already completely sold out online. At $3 a pop, these machine-washable face masks will definitely be hard for the retailer to keep in stock. They’re made of breathable cotton poplin and have elastic ear straps so kids can easily take them on and off by themselves, too. They are suitable for kids ages 2 to14, and the pleated design ensures they can fit kids of different sizes.

Carter’s will be releasing new prints and patterns in July, but for now, the masks are flying off the shelves, so be sure to grab one (or more) while you still can.