TikTok's Favorite Tiny Dancer Has the Ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Tip

If you haven't yet had the pleasure of seeing 5-year-old "Boss Baby" Brody Schaffer dance on Instagram and TikTok, you are missing out on one of the internet's few offerings of pure joy. Since becoming a viral sensation at age 4, Schaffer has been busy studying and performing, and with the help of blogger mom Dani Schaffer, making a business out of just being his own happy self. Their latest venture is a partnership with Maisonette's new kids' clothing label Neon Rebels.