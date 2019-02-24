10 Makeup Kits for Tweens We Love

This limited-edition makeup gift set features age-appropriate makeup for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The Bundle features Petite 'n Pretty's 9021-GLOW! Eye & Cheek Palette, a collection of six eyeshadows in sheer shimmers to satins, plus matte blush and a highlighter, as well as your choice of 10K Shine Lip Gloss color. It's $39 at petitenpretty.com.