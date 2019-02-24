10 Makeup Kits for Tweens We Love

By Maressa Brown February 24, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These adorable, nontoxic, and creativity-spurring makeup kits are perfect for tweens. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Kooalo Natural Makeup Kit

Buy It Here

Made in the U.S., this natural mineral makeup set was created with bright and vibrant colors that are easy to wash off. It's $24.78 on Amazon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Pixi By Petra Hello L.A. Angel Palette

Buy It Here

These soft, neutral shadows make for a natural glowy look. The palette is $24 at Target.

3 of 10

NAILMATIC Water-Based Nail Polish Set

Buy It Here

These pretty water-based polishes allow tween nail artists to get creative with less mess. The set is $26 at Nordstrom. 

Advertisement

4 of 10

IQ Toys Washable Makeup Set

Buy It Here

This washable makeup set is an awesome value at $10.99 on Amazon. It gets rave reviews for being washable and having so many color options. 

5 of 10

My First Princess Washable Real Makeup Set

Buy It Here

This sweet princess-themed kit comes with a cute floral cosmetics bag and is praised by parents for being a big hit with kids. It's $12.49 on Amazon.

6 of 10

JOAH Birthday Suit Eyeshadow Palette

Buy It Here

This pretty shadow palette from JOAH Beauty comes in two natural color schemes: Unveiled and Bare. It's $10.50 at JOAHBeauty.com and in CVS stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Pixi + Dulce Lip Candy Lip Palette

Buy It Here

This palette is made up of 9 sweet shades that can be used for lips or cheeks. It's $24 at Target.

8 of 10

Petite 'N Pretty Best Birthday Bundle

Buy It Here

This limited-edition makeup gift set features age-appropriate makeup for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The Bundle features Petite 'n Pretty's 9021-GLOW! Eye & Cheek Palette, a collection of six eyeshadows in sheer shimmers to satins, plus matte blush and a highlighter, as well as your choice of 10K Shine Lip Gloss color. It's $39 at petitenpretty.com. 

9 of 10

9021-SNOW! Eye & Cheek Palette

Buy It Here

This limited-edition palette features whimsical wintry hues. Plus, Petite  'n Pretty's makeup safe is for kids, as well as dermatologist-, ophthalmologist-, and pediatrician-approved. It's $40 at petitenpretty.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

STMT D.I.Y. Cosmetics Set

Buy It Here

This creative kit allows tweens to not only experiment with makeup but create it! The kit features simple ingredients that can be combined to design customized blush, lip gloss, beauty mist, and more. It's $24.90 on Amazon.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Maressa Brown