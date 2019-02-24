10 Makeup Kits for Tweens We Love
These adorable, nontoxic, and creativity-spurring makeup kits are perfect for tweens.
Kooalo Natural Makeup Kit
Made in the U.S., this natural mineral makeup set was created with bright and vibrant colors that are easy to wash off. It's $24.78 on Amazon.
Pixi By Petra Hello L.A. Angel Palette
These soft, neutral shadows make for a natural glowy look. The palette is $24 at Target.
NAILMATIC Water-Based Nail Polish Set
These pretty water-based polishes allow tween nail artists to get creative with less mess. The set is $26 at Nordstrom.
IQ Toys Washable Makeup Set
This washable makeup set is an awesome value at $10.99 on Amazon. It gets rave reviews for being washable and having so many color options.
My First Princess Washable Real Makeup Set
This sweet princess-themed kit comes with a cute floral cosmetics bag and is praised by parents for being a big hit with kids. It's $12.49 on Amazon.
JOAH Birthday Suit Eyeshadow Palette
This pretty shadow palette from JOAH Beauty comes in two natural color schemes: Unveiled and Bare. It's $10.50 at JOAHBeauty.com and in CVS stores.
Pixi + Dulce Lip Candy Lip Palette
This palette is made up of 9 sweet shades that can be used for lips or cheeks. It's $24 at Target.
Petite 'N Pretty Best Birthday Bundle
This limited-edition makeup gift set features age-appropriate makeup for eyes, cheeks, and lips. The Bundle features Petite 'n Pretty's 9021-GLOW! Eye & Cheek Palette, a collection of six eyeshadows in sheer shimmers to satins, plus matte blush and a highlighter, as well as your choice of 10K Shine Lip Gloss color. It's $39 at petitenpretty.com.
9021-SNOW! Eye & Cheek Palette
This limited-edition palette features whimsical wintry hues. Plus, Petite 'n Pretty's makeup safe is for kids, as well as dermatologist-, ophthalmologist-, and pediatrician-approved. It's $40 at petitenpretty.com.
STMT D.I.Y. Cosmetics Set
This creative kit allows tweens to not only experiment with makeup but create it! The kit features simple ingredients that can be combined to design customized blush, lip gloss, beauty mist, and more. It's $24.90 on Amazon.