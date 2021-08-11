10 Cute Halloween Pajamas for Kids
These comfortable Halloween pajamas are perfect for the night before trick-or-treating—and they'll bring back memories long after the candy is gone.
One of the more painful parts of being a parent on Halloween is splurging on a costume that'll only get worn once—but Halloween pajamas for kids? That's a smart purchase if we've ever heard of one. Not only will little ones be thrilled to pull on their new night clothes before bed on October 30, they'll also keep going back to those Halloween pajamas to recapture the holiday's magic long after the candy is gone.
Here, we rounded up ten of the cutest, coziest Halloween pajamas for children. Which one will you choose for your little pumpkin?
Dino Skeleton Pajamas
If your kiddo is in the throes of a serious dinosaur phase, these pajamas are the perfect way to honor that passion while also getting into Halloween mode. Bonus points if they're actually dressing up as a dino for trick-or-treating! (Sizes: Kids XS to XL)
Magic Cats Baby Sleeper
These cute little kittens get the spooky treatment, thanks to the addition of their witch hats. We love that these Halloween pajamas for kids pay homage to the holiday in a less obvious way—no orange to be found here! (Sizes: Newborn to 3 Years)
Night Flight Baby Sleeper
Your little superhero will love these jammies, which scream "Halloween" and "Batman" at the same time. (Sizes: Newborn to 3 Years)
Paw Patrol Halloween Pajamas
Your little Paw Patrol devotee will love celebrating the spooky holiday in these cozy Halloween pajamas for kids. (Sizes: 2T to 5T)
Boo! Cotton Footie PJs
Baby's first Halloween Eve can be perfectly spent in this super comfortable infant find. (Sizes: 2T to 5T)
'Boo Crew' Graphic Pajama Set
Outfit your crew in these sweet sets. Bonus: You can purchase "boo crew" items for the adults as well. (Sizes: 6 Months to 6T)
Pink Skeleton Halloween Pajamas
Spooky meets sweet with these cute Halloween pajama sets for kids. Dare we say they could even double as Valentine's Day pajamas? (Sizes: 12 Months to Girls' 14)
Little Pumpkins Pajamas
Consider these pajamas a fashion-forward (and exceptionally cute) take on the pumpkin trend for your little one. An elevated basic, if you will. (Sizes: 12 Months to 12 Years)
Orange Pumpkin Zip-Up Pajamas
Here's one for the traditionalists out there: These orange-and-black, pumpkin-covered pajamas are totally on-the-nose as far as Halloween goes...and they're frighteningly adorable to boot. (Sizes: Preemie to 9 Months)
