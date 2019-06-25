Kids Style

We Need to Stop Using 'Plus' and 'Husky' Size Labels for Kids Clothes

"Plus" and "husky" labels should not be used for children’s clothing. The reason? They can cause kids to have body image issues. Here's why it needs to change.
Crocs Releases New Shoe Collaboration Featuring Fanny Packs for Your Feet

The polarizing clog just teamed with another controversial fashion fad - the fanny pack.
Vans Is Releasing Special Harry Potter Shoes — Seemingly Inspired by the Four Hogwarts Houses

Vans' website promises future patrons a "magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike."
Rent the Runway Kids Just Launched & You'll Want All the Beautiful Styles for Your L.O.

In an exclusive interview with Parents.com, CEO and cofounder Jennifer Hyman discussed the company's first extension into alternative apparel ownership for kids.
10 Makeup Kits for Tweens We Love

These adorable, nontoxic, and creativity-spurring makeup kits are perfect for tweens. 
11 Cool Kids' Shoes We Love

We rounded up a mix of adorable, on-trend, and practical kicks for toddlers, little kids, and big kids too. 
Could Your Child Be a Model?

Of course your child's cute—but is he or she baby modeling material? Here's a peek at a day in the life of a child model, plus, what baby modeling agencies really want.
How to Get Your Baby Into Modeling

Industry experts share the best ways to break into child modeling.
Behind the Scenes at a Parents Magazine Cover Shoot

Big Idea: Meet the Creator of Crocs

Your Child Modeling Questions, Answered

The Model Child: A Look into Child Modeling

Keds' Latest Collaboration With Rifle Paper Co. May Just Be the Perfect Fall Statement Piece

The new line features whimsical floral detailing for adults and kids alike, with a surprise masculine option for your cute little man. 

Joanna Gaines' New Children's Clothing Line for Matilda Jane Is Summery & Sweet

Target Paired With the Museum of Ice Cream to Create the Coolest Kids Apparel Line for Summer

Gap's New 'Star Wars' Line for Kids & Babies Is Seriously Cool

Mom Tired of Short-Shorts and Tight Clothes for Girls Finds a Happy Medium

Disney Is Releasing a New Toms Collection, and You're Not Going to Want to Leave These Shoes Behind at the Ball

Old Navy Announces the Launch of Their Kids' Subscription Box

5 Cool Back to School Outfits for Girls

5 Cool Back to School Outfits for Boys

Exclusive: Get the First Look at Target's New Pillowfort Collection for Spring

Do You Know What the #MannequinChallenge Is?

You Have to See the Gap Ad the Internet Is Freaking Out Over

Why I Can Relate to Tori Spelling—At Least When It Comes to My Kid's Hair

Clothing Crafts: Make New Duds from Old Things

Wardrobe Wars

When Did Babies Start Dressing Better Than Adults?

This 3 Year Old Has More Instagram Followers Than You

12 Spring Dress-Up Outfits for Kids

Best Fall Wardrobe Solutions

Back to School Looks for Less

6 Sweet Hairstyles for Girls

27 Cute Pics of Potential Cover Babies and Kids

39 Adorable Baby Pics of Could-Be Cover Kids

Kmart Baby Essentials

Let It Rain! Cute Boots for Kids

Gotta Have It: Best Products for Kids

