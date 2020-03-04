Sleep Tips

Learn what you need to know to relax and finally get a good night's sleep. Our sleep tips and advice make it easy.

Most Recent

8 Important Ways Sleep Helps Your Child Grow
Geek out with this fascinating look at your child’s brain and body on a good night’s sleep. 
Too Little Sleep Tied to Diabetes in Kids, According to New Study
You know your child's diet can affect his or her odds of developing type 2 diabetes down the line. But did you know how much he or she sleeps could as well?
6 Biggest Family Sleep Questions, Answered
We asked experts to troubleshoot real-life scenarios in which parents and kids are left struggling to get a good night's sleep.
Is Summer Messing With Your Kids' Sleep Schedule?
Do longer days mean later bedtimes in your house? Here's why a consistent sleep schedule is still important.
Nightmares: 6 Steps to Stop Scary Dreams
Kids of all ages get scared by nightmares, but you can help your child learn to sleep soundly again.
Alarming Study Shows Infant Deaths from Crib Bumpers Are on the Rise
An unsettling new study on baby sleep safety has found more evidence that crib bumpers can be dangerous and even fatal. Experts are continuing to urge parents to keep them out of their child's sleeping area.
Advertisement

More Sleep Tips

How Does Sleep Affect Success at School?
If your preschooler isn't getting the recommended 10-12 hours of total sleep daily, he should be. Research shows that even a one-hour deficit for children 3 and under might cause long-lasting behavioral and cognitive problems when they start elementary school. "Parents need to pay as much attention to sleep as they do to nutrition and other health issues," says Parents adviser Judith Owens, M.D., coauthor of "Take Charge of Your Child's Sleep". Here's how skimping on sleep affects preschool success.
Pillow Talk: How to End Sleep Struggles
Put your child's sleep struggles to bed once and for all.
5 Ways to Prep Your Kids for Daylight Saving Time
How Do I Teach My Child to Sleep Alone?
Tips to Make Bedtime Easier
Expert Advice on Sleep Routines
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com