Parents Kids' Sleep Awards: The 21 Best Products to Get Kids to Bed

Three of our winning sleep products are for pregnant people, because the struggle for sleep starts right there, with a baby in your bump keeping you up at night. But the majority of these bedtime heroes are for children ages 3 and up. It's during the preschool years that kids graduate from the crib and are sleeping in a toddler or twin bed. It's an exciting milestone but also a time when they're likely to pop right back up after you put them down. Our testers say these products help make kids want to be in bed!