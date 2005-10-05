Not-So Sweet Dreams

A: Try not to act overly concerned, and don't worry that your child's nightmares mean that he has been traumatized by something, advises Henry J. Gault, M.D., national spokesperson for the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. "The best response is to reassure your child that everything is okay," Dr. Gault adds. "If he awakens feeling frightened, comfort him and tell him that he's fine." If he's concerned because his heart is pounding or he's sweating, assure him that those are normal ways for the body to respond to bad dreams and that he'll feel all right again in a few minutes.